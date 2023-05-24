BUCKLEY — It’s been about a week since the Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority officially started operations and Fire Chief Mike Guernsey said the future looks bright.
The new authority, which is a consolidation of resources from several area townships (Wexford, Hanover, Antioch and Springville), began making fire runs on May 15.
Guernsey said while they’ve been given the go-ahead to respond to fires, they’re still waiting on approval from the state to go on EMS runs. He said they recently finished filing all the necessary paperwork to receive this approval, and are hoping to begin providing EMS services by June 1.
“We’re getting toward the end of the process,” Guernsey said.
In the next year, Guernsey said the authority will be making a lot of changes, with an eye toward streamlining services, improving response times, and using available resources more effectively.
The authority is made up of equipment and staff from the Buckley Fire Department (where Guernsey previously served as chief), Springville Fire Department and Mesick Rescue Squad.
The authority board is comprised of Tom Williams from Antioch Townships, Dave Williams from Wexford Township, Peggy Benz from Hanover Township, Tom Stagg from Springville Township, and member at large, Joe Hurlburt. Justin Runyon is serving as the authority director, and Guernsey as fire chief.
Formation of the authority has been a process several years in the making, and was prompted by a number of challenges that have made running a volunteer emergency response service increasingly difficult.
Guernsey said staffing has been an ongoing problem for years, especially for volunteer organizations that pay minimally.
More stringent certification requirements mandated by the state for EMS responders, changing priorities with how people choose to use their time, and other pressures of the modern world have hurt volunteer departments such as Buckley, which in 2021 wasn’t able to send the requisite number of responders to 22% of its calls. Eventually, Buckley stopped providing EMS service, citing the shortage of volunteers as one of the main reasons why.
Funding has been another major challenge, and one that feeds into the staffing issue, as well.
Guernsey said with each department operating independently, providing EMS and fire service in the area is more expensive than it has to be because of redundant costs: there currently are four buildings between the three departments — one in Buckley, one in Springville, and two in the village of Mesick — each with its own bills to pay.
The goal is to cut down the number of facilities to two — one at the Springville Fire Department and the other at the Buckley Fire Department; Guernsey said this should significantly reduce the amount of money the authority has to spend on facility maintenance, electricity bills, insurance and other expenses.
The authority also plans to hire more staff, and Guernsey said they would eventually like to have two full-time, cross-trained fire/EMS responders at each station at all times. Currently, only Mesick Rescue Squad has on-call responders at the station at all times.
Having more full-time responders at each station will allow them to immediately respond to calls, instead of having to wait for on-call volunteers to come in from their homes after a call comes in.
By consolidating and staffing the buildings full time, Guernsey estimated that the time it takes to get an emergency vehicle on the road in response to a call will be shortened from 10 to 12 minutes to two to three.
Part of the process of hiring additional responders, however, will be to offer better wage and benefits packages to attract people to the positions. Without the necessary funding to do this in the past, it has been very difficult finding and keeping good employees, Guernsey said.
Planning for capital expenses such as replacing the aging fire and EMS vehicles in the fleet also will be easier and more efficient with a single organization making those decisions, Guernsey said.
While the changes being implemented in the next year aim to provide better fire and EMS service with the resources at their disposal, Guernsey said to optimize the new system, they’ll still need to increase their budget.
“I would say we would need to at least double it,” Guernsey said. “It’s going to take $1 million to $1.5 million a year.”
To generate that kind of funding, Guernsey said it may take some sort of millage adjustment or the creation of a special assessment district. Voters may be asked to consider this issue next year, when the millages funding the authority are set to expire.
While it may take some time for all the pieces to fall into place, Guernsey said he’s optimistic about the future.
“We’re going to be asking people to have some patience with us for a little while,” Guernsey said. “But we’re all moving in the same direction now.”
