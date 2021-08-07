CADILLAC — The idea of a “barbershop quartet” for many conjures up an image of old men in straw hats and striped shirts standing on a street corner warbling songs that went out of style more than 100 years ago.
At least that’s the impression that James Carey had before he learned about the modern a cappella scene.
Carey, who is director of the Great Lakes Chorus group and a member of the 2017 Michigan barbershop quartet champions, Upper Deck, said people may be surprised how much the art form has changed in recent years.
“It was always an old guy’s thing,” Carey said. “But today, we’re stronger than we’ve ever been with our youth involvement.”
Popular a cappella groups such as the Pentatonix, as well as viral videos of quartets performing spine-tingling renditions of Top 40 hit songs, have led to a surge of interest in barbershop singing among young people.
Here in Michigan, which is called the Pioneer District because it was the first chapter of the national Barbershop Harmony Society to be formed in 1940, there are around 40 barbershop quartets that perform on a regular basis, Carey said.
One of those groups is the Shoreline Quartet, which is comprised of four Cadillac youths, Catie Carey (James’ daughter), Cole Carey (James’ son), Caleb Downey and Mark Simons.
Cole became interested in singing with his father when he was around seven years old.
“I’ve been doing it ever since,” said Cole. “The difficulty of the songs made it interesting … you have to be able to learn a part and sing it without being distracted by what everyone else is singing, but you have pay attention to what the rest of the quartet is doing at the same time.”
“It’s a very technical form of music,” concurred Mark, who joined the quartet a few years ago at the invitation of Cole, who was in the same Footliters community theater group.
“There is a lot of theory and cool chords,” Mark said. “There’s a challenge in blending in with the other three people you’re singing with.”
“What makes it hard is that you’re all singing something different,” said Catie, who joined the quartet a couple of years ago at her brother’s urging when a youth league opened up in the district competitions.
“I would sing at churches where they (her father and brother) would perform and fill in sometimes,” Catie said. “I always liked singing. I thought, ‘oh, this looks kind of cool.’”
Cole also implored Caleb to join the group.
“I told him, ‘I want to sing with you,’” Cole laughed. “He didn’t know what that meant at the time, but he does now. He’s a really great bass.”
“I was never really into singing,” Caleb said. “Then my voiced changed (became deeper); it’s developed a lot within the last year.”
Caleb agreed that the challenge of singing barbershop-style is one of its appeals.
“You have to trust you’re singing the right part,” Caleb said. “It’s just cool. I really like it.”
One of the things that makes barbershop singing “cool” to young people is the type of music that they’re singing nowadays.
While you’ll still hear a group now and then sing early 20th Century classics like “Down By The Old Mill Stream,” the range of music performed by modern groups runs the gamut, from Doo Wop and jazz to pop and hip hop.
“The repertoire is definitely modernizing,” said Caleb, who added that movies like “Pitch Perfect,” and groups like the Pentatonix and Home Free are changing the perception people, especially young people, have about barbershop singing and a cappella singing, in general.
“It’s just fantastic!,” said one member of the Cadillac Area Youth Chorus, which is a group of singers from around the state that rehearse at the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac; Cole is the director of the group.
When asked if they felt barbershop singing and a cappella performance was becoming more popular among young people, the consensus was that it definitely was, largely as a result of how much attention the art form has received in recent years.
James Carey said capitalizing on the interest that youth are now showing in barbershop singing has been a mission of the Barbershop Harmony Society and the Pioneer District in the last several years. They’ve done this through outreach campaigns, sponsorships for music training, and other initiatives.
“We realized that if we don’t fill the bottom of the bucket with kids, it will die on the vine with the old people,” James Carey said.
Part of getting more kids involved in barbershop singing is holding competitions, and next weekend, one will be coming to Cadillac.
The annual Bush League Novice Quartet championship will be held Aug. 13-14. This statewide quartet competition has a long history dating back to 1940s.
To wrap up the weekend on Saturday, there will be a fundraising concert for the Cadillac Schools Choir programs at 7 p.m. at the Cadillac High School Auditorium. The concert will feature an ensemble from the award-winning Great Lakes Men’s Chorus from Grand Rapids, as well as the 2017 and 2019 Michigan State Champion Quartets — Upper Deck and Silver Edition. In addition, the Cadillac Area Youth Chorus and Shoreline Quartet will sing.
The show will be held at the Cadillac High School Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. The cost to attend is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for students. Tickets are available at Willow Market, Brinks Framing, Java and will be available at the door on the night of the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.