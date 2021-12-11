Chamber awards Outstanding Citizen, Spirit of Community honors to Dave Cox, Doreen Lanc

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce bestowed its highest honors for community service Wednesday during their annual awards gala.
“The economies across the nation changed the direction of industries everywhere these past 18 months,” said chamber President Caitlyn Berard at the beginning of the event, which returned this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic; this year’s event had the theme of “Ignite Change.”
“Now, the change is frequent and indelible for survival,” Berard continued. “The survival and character of a community is the response the community has to the change ... This pandemic didn’t pause this community, it ignited it and 2022 will be the result of the new flame lighting up the supports of our newest efforts moving forward.”
For Outstanding Citizen and Spirit of the Community honors, the chamber chose two individuals that exemplified the “ignite change” theme by helping people to persevere and even thrive during a particularly trying time.
Dave Cox — Outstanding Citizen Award
According to the chamber, the Outstanding Citizen Award “recognizes and honors individuals who strive toward the highest level of professional accomplishments. Men and women, who excel in their chosen profession, have devoted significant time and energy to improve the community’s quality of life and have provided leadership to assist others in becoming involved in the community.”
Cox is superintendent of the Wexford Missaukee and Manistee ISD and is a board member for a plethora of organizations, including the Michigan Association of School Administrators, Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators, School Equity Caucus, Michigan Association of School Business Officials, Michigan Association of School Boards, and Northern Michigan School Legislative Association. Cox also is a member of the CACC Governmental Affairs Committee and the Networks Northwest board.
“David actively pursues opportunities to give back to the community both in his position professionally and personally,” wrote nominator Timothy Rigling, who works with Cox at the ISD.
“If you go back in his career he has been active in Scouts, Little League and all levels of football from Rocket to the College level at Ferris State University. Through these organizations, he has impacted countless numbers of youth, adults, and those less fortunate. David is always striving to make the community a better place to live and work, along with providing all students, regardless of their situation in life, with the best opportunities available to them in order to be successful.”
“David is able to connect to people in a way I have never seen duplicated,” Rigling continued. “He has given back to the community on many levels and has often offered transformative advice when asked, a helping hand, or even just a hug when needed.”
“This person is an outstanding citizen because when you take his positive attitude and combine that with his belief that ‘relationships are everything’ he is able to connect to people in a way I have rarely seen,” Rigling said during his speech announcing Cox as the Outstanding Citizen Award winner. “He is deeply invested in helping the people and organizations in this community, which makes him an outstanding citizen.”
Cox said listening to Rigling reveal that he was the recipient of the award was surreal, as he’s attended the event for more than a decade and never once assumed he was the winner; he at first thought Rigling was talking about someone else but when he started mentioning events that he had been a part of, he slowly began to realize it was him.
“I started to tear up,” Cox said. “It got even worse after I saw that my family was there (in the back of the room, waiting for the announcement).”
Cox said being chosen for the Outstanding Citizen Award was something of a reinforcement in his mission “to try to be that light of positivity.” He added that it’s never been more important to try to “make someone’s day” whenever the opportunity presents itself.
“We need more of that,” Cox said.
Doreen Lanc — Spirit of Community Award
According to the chamber, the Spirit of Community Award “recognizes and honors individuals who have devoted significant time and energy to improve the community’s quality of life and have provided leadership in development and/or expansion of volunteer projects, which have benefited members of the community.”
Lanc is the executive director of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, is active in the Rotary Club, was the secretary of Women’s Giving Circle for several years, was a member of Zonta (when Cadillac had a chapter), and oversaw the Ambassadors club through the chamber for many years.
Nominator Kelly Smith, president of Baker College of Cadillac, said Lanc also organizes and leads the Interact Club, where she meets with junior high/high school students every month to encourage them to get involved in Rotary and help out in the community. She also works with the Youth Advisory Committee, where she oversees high school-aged students in volunteer opportunities and guides them with their foundation money.
“With both of these youth groups, Doreen does so much more than what is expected of her,” Smith said. “When the kids need to go to their trainings, she always brings snacks and goodies for them to enjoy. She also writes so many letters of recommendations for these teens. She takes a personal interest in each of their lives and is always willing to help them out with what they need to be successful.”
Smith said Lanc’s community service also includes helping to put together the Veteran’s Memorial Flag project along the M-115 causeway, connecting veterans with resources, volunteering at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park, volunteering at Oasis Family Resource Center, reaching out to businesses during the beginning of the COVID pandemic to let them know about grant opportunities, and taking over the Breakfast with Santa event to raise money for Imagination Library.
Like Cox, Lanc said she was shocked to find out that she was chosen for a chamber award, and even more surprised to find out her daughter, Ashley, knew about it for months and helped Smith during the nomination process.
“I’m still trying to comprehend it all,” Lanc laughed.
Being selected for the chamber honors isn’t something that Lanc she said ever expected, because in many ways, the work she does is part of her job.
That being said, Lanc has done more than what is required in her job description, and she believes that’s the result of the type of personality she has.
“I could just sit back and watch it go by,” Lanc said. “But I’m one of those people that enjoy going out there and doing this stuff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.