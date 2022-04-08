LAKE CITY — The Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new board member after former board president Tiffany Ziegler’s recent resignation.
“She’s very active and involved,” Chamber Board Vice President Ryan Carrigan said. “(She) was really doing a lot, working towards just bringing the vision that we had as a chamber to reality and helping to get the events that we’ve got in town back up.”
Ziegler, who worked with the chamber for two years, said she is taking care of personal matters and is stepping away from her role.
“I will continue to work with the chamber and help them,” Ziegler said.
With Ziegler’s resignation, Carrigan said he will become the acting president until the board meets April 14 to vote to officially fill the position.
With one less board member, Carrigan said they will also need to work toward finding a replacement.
“That will also get discussed,” Carrigan said. “We’ll be looking at that as a board and putting that out there, trying to find somebody to fill the open board spot.”
Carrigan said upcoming chamber events will not be affected by the recent resignation.
“Everything is still going as planned,” Carrigan said.
