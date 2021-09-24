LAKE CITY - After serving as the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director for two years, Michelle Reichert is resigning from her position effective Oct. 1.
"I will be resigning as the Executive Director of the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce and my last day will be October 1st," Reichert said in an email statement Tuesday. "This decision has not been easy, but after a lot of prayer and discussions, I feel it is time to focus on my health and personal well-being."
Reichert's decision comes after the Chamber helped put on the Festival of the Pines over the Sept. 17 weekend. Along with Reichert's resignation, Chamber administrative secretary Colleen Blumberg also resigned effective Sept. 30.
"I have had a lot of fun with this job and have met so many people along the way," Reichert said. "Some of those connections have turned into lifelong friends. I am forever grateful for the opportunity at this job and all the events and partnerships we have started since coming on."
With the executive director, secretary, and a board spot open, soon-to-be Chamber Board of Directors president Tiffany Ziegler said they are looking to fill the vacant positions as soon as possible.
"We're going to be taking applications up until Oct. 1," Ziegler said. "We hope to find someone with a real passion for the community and the events we put on."
With the executive director position, Ziegler said they are looking for someone who can coordinate events, helping with community outreach, and keep board members informed about the Chamber. With a couple of applications already in hand, Ziegler said she expects the executive director position and board spot to be filled some time in mid-October.
"We just want somebody who enjoys events and wants to make them bigger and better," Ziegler said.
When asked about Reichert, Ziegler expressed her gratitude for everything she did and wished her doing but the best.
"She's a wonderful person and a great director," Ziegler said.
As for Reichert herself, she said her future is in God's hands. In her statement's final words, Reichert reiterated her dream for the county and encouraged residents to continue supporting local businesses. She wished the next director the best of luck and expressed her interest in continuing to help out.
"I wish the new board and staff so much luck, and I really hope they can make the necessary changes to bring us back to whatever normal can be," Reichert said. "I welcome change and look forward to seeing what happens next. Thank you everyone for welcoming me home and seeing a vision of supporting everyone because it’s the right thing to do."
