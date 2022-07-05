LAKE CITY — This weekend, the Greatest Fourth in the North in Lake City returned to normal after being scaled back the past two years.
However, while residents and tourists made their way around Lake City, Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce Board President Ryan Carrigan said they were mourning the loss of Executive Director Stephani Escalera, who passed away last Friday night.
Carrigan said Escalera did a lot putting the GFITN together in her first year as director. With her passing, Carrigan said it was a huge loss for the Chamber and the community.
“There was a huge void left when she passed away,” Carrigan said. “I know for a fact knowing Stephani, she would have wanted us to push through and have an amazing Fourth.”
In the wake of her passing, Carrigan said the board and members of the community came together to ensure everybody had an enjoyable time at the GFITN.
As the Chamber members tried to push through, Carrigan said it was nice to see people enjoying themselves at the events and activities.
Whether it was the kids’ day, the grand parade or the fireworks, Carrigan said everything went well.
“We had the fireworks Saturday night, which honestly was probably one of the best firework shows I’ve seen in Lake City in a long time,” Carrigan said. “And a lot of people were very happy with it.”
“It’s been a great Fourth of July outside of the tragic event with Stephani.”
A few of the newest additions to this year’s GFITN were the wagon rides by Blair Acres and the carnival. With the carnival seeming to draw a good group of people, Carrigan said it’s something the Chamber wants to draw back.
As he made his way around town, Carrigan said there was a great turnout at the different events. He also said they had many people from all over reaching out on social media with questions about the festival.
With people bringing able to get out after the recent pandemic, Carrigan said there was a lot of excitement in the air.
“This is the first Fourth of July in two years that people have been able to get out and just be amongst the community and have fun together,” Carrigan said.
“You couldn’t have asked for a better atmosphere as far as people in town and what was going on.”
With the festival returning to normal, Carrigan said it was bittersweet with the loss of Escalera. But with everyone coming together to help out, he said everyone was excited about what they accomplished.
Looking ahead to next year, Carrigan said they are excited to continue growing the GFITN and making it bigger and better. With the support they received this year, Carrigan said they will need volunteers to continue coming out to help grow the GFITN.
“We need everyone to continue to be willing to volunteer, step up and help out,” Carrigan said. “Because we do love this community. We want it to grow, We want the businesses to grow and thrive.”
“But we need community support,” he continued. “Not only financially, but giving your time, coming and helping out with the information booth at the Fourth of July, selling car raffle tickets. Just give your time to help us.”
Carrigan said the Chamber is also looking for input at the monthly board meetings. On the second Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m., he said they meet at the Chamber building for about an hour and a half to discuss upcoming events and activities.
“We want to continue to put this on,” Carrigan said. “Just come out and support us and help us out.”
As the Chamber continues to mourn Escalera’s loss, Carrigan said Dawn Kaminski, the board vice president, will step in to fill in as the Chamber Director. While it’s still early, he said the board is working with the community to put something together in Escalera’s honor.
On the Chamber’s Facebook page, it announced the painting created by Empty Canvas on Monday would be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to Escalera’s children.
With everything that has happened this weekend, Carrigan said it was nice to have a normal GFITN.
“It’s been a good Fourth of July,” Carrigan said. “I think everybody that’s in town has just been excited to have a normal Fourth of July again after the last two years.”
