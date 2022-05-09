CADILLAC — A backyard flock infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, was recently discovered in Wexford County. While there’s no concern of infection for the general public, bird owners are at some risk.
Medical Director of District Health Department No. 10 Dr. Jennifer Morse said bird flu cannot be passed from human to human, but it can be transferred from bird to human. Those who suspect they might have bird flu will have likely recently interacted with an infected bird, whether they were aware of the infection or not.
Bird flu feels like any other case of influenza, Morse said. In some cases, bird flu can be passed to other animals and humans, and then commingle with other flu strains, possibly causing a pandemic strain. However, Morse said the current bird flu strain, H5N1, is not severe enough to make that happen.
“Those are kind of the worst case scenarios and are pretty unlikely, but possible,” she said.
Right now, the health department’s main focus is promoting resources that bird owners can use to help prevent outbreaks in their flock. Some signs of possible bird flu spread are decrease in egg production, multiple bird deaths and decreased water consumption.
Owners can reduce the chances of spreading bird flu by keeping domestic and wild birds separated, consistently disinfecting boots and equipment and washing their hands often.
Although the threat of bird flu may be widely known by bird owners, Morse said there are some facts that can be surprising to anyone, including herself. In the process of learning more about what bird flu is, she discovered that waterfowl in particular have a high rate of transmission through their feces. Standing water, where waterfowl prefer to congregate, can then be considered a possible point of infection for domestic birds.
Morse said she recommends seeking out Michigan State University Extension and Michigan.gov/BirdFlu for more information and details on the disease.
“That’s a good spot to start, but that’s the main thing we wanted to bring people’s awareness to is that, it’s not a huge risk to the general population, but for those who do have poultry, we just want them to be aware of all of those things that they might not be aware of,” she said. “And to be aware of where they can find that information to ensure that they do know those facts and those things that they might not be aware of.”
If someone suspects there may be a HPAI infection in their flock, Morse said they can contact the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development immediately, and they’ll perform testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.