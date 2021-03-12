As a state, we recently reached and passed the first anniversary of when the first cases of COVID-19 were detected.
A year later, fear has started to change to hope. Three viable vaccines are injected into the arms of Michiganders and every day, more people are becoming vaccinated. It is with cautious optimism many are starting to think things will become"normal" — whatever that means, — sooner rather than later.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its first set of public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people. This guidance will be updated and expanded based on the level of community spread of COVID-19, the percentage of the total population fully vaccinated and the evolving science related to the three vaccines.
The CDC said people are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 roughly two weeks after they received the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or after they received the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Once fully vaccinated, people can visit other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or physical distancing. They also can visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease without wearing masks or physical distancing. The CDC said fully vaccinated people also can refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if they are asymptomatic.
While those are welcomed changes, the CDC also said fully vaccinated people also need to continue to follow some safety protocols when out in public.
This includes continued mask-wearing and physical distancing. It also means wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and adhering to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease.
Mask wearing, maintaining physical distancing, as well as other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households, should be adhered to. Finally, even if you are fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends avoiding medium to large-sized in-person gatherings.
Dr. Jennifer Morse is the medical director for three regional health departments including, District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department. She said while the recent CDC guidelines are a sign that there is light at the end of the proverbial COVID-19 tunnel, she also cautioned that just because there are these new guidelines and epidemic orders, it doesn't mean you have to change right away.
"A slow and steady approach is the way to go. We are seeing different variants going on now and we are not sure what will happen," she said. "We need people to do what they are comfortable with. Remember, just because a rule has changed, it doesn't mean it is 100% safe."
While some are ready for no masks and gatherings, Morse also said others are not. Either way, people need to be respectful of each other. She said people need to remember everyone has gone through trauma and everyone needs to be patient. While the CDC guidelines will be seen as the green light to have gatherings, others are still nervous about interacting with others. Especially those who are in higher-risk groups or above a certain age.
She said, ultimately, a person needs to decide what they are comfortable with based on their risk. While there is a risk even for fully vaccinated people, Morse said the chance to see loved ones that you haven't been able to see in a year or longer might be worth the risk even for those who are elderly or have a pre-existing condition.
"We forget that things that make us laugh and happiness boosts our immune system. For those who are depressed or sad, it can affect their health," Morse said.
For Wexford County Council on Aging Executive Director Kathy Kimmel, the recently released CDC guidelines and more of the agency's clients getting vaccinated has presented new challenges.
Kimmel said she recently drafted a letter for clients who receive in-home services that state that the COA is not relaxing any of its COVID-19 policies regardless if a person is fully vaccinated or not. While the letter will be given to clients soon, Kimmel said there is still too much uncertainty for things like mask-wearing to be removed.
She said she isn't getting calls from the general public asking about how to react to the new guidelines but rather from existing clients who are wondering if they still have to wear a mask.
Although her workers are considered essential and the clients also were considered priorities, Kimmel said the issue is they can't ask either COA employees or clients if they received the vaccine. She also said they can't take the word of a client without seeing documentation which they can't ask for due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
She said as nice as the new CDC guidelines sound, it is hard to implement due to various factors.
A few weeks ago, Kimmel said if an employee who was vaccinated came in contact with a COVID-positive person, they had to quarantine for the required days and worked from home. Now they don't have to quarantine if they are asymptomatic, but Kimmel said she has employees who opted to not get vaccinated. So what is she supposed to do?
"We are still trying to keep everyone safe, clients and staff. It is kind of muddy right now because it's so new," she said.
In the end, Morse said people need to be respectful of how everyone is dealing with the changes and what they are comfortable with. Just like a child on a bike who wears a helmet and another child doesn't, Morse said everyone has a different level of risk they are willing to take.
"Orders have changed allowing for more liberties. Unfortunately, people equate what is allowed to what is safe. Just because you are allowed doesn't mean it is safe," she said.
