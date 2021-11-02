BALDWIN — The Lake County prosecutor recently dropped criminal charges against a homeowner in connection with an incident that occurred over the summer.
James Graham originally was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon — a shotgun. That charge has been dismissed without prejudice.
Prosecutor Craig Cooper said the dismissal was a necessary move in order to handle cases against two co-defendants — Graham and Andrew Morrison, who was charged in connection with the same incident.
While the charge against Graham has been dropped, Cooper said it’s possible he could be recharged later on. Cooper said he couldn’t go into more detail at this time about why the charges against Graham were dropped.
Morrison has a bench trial coming in November on his misdemeanor charges, which include assault and battery, larceny less than $200, and trespassing.
According to a press release issued by Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin in July, at approximately 3:42 p.m. on Monday, July 26, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lynch Drive in Webber Township for a report of a suspicious male (Morrison) that had trespassed on Graham’s property multiple times and approached a juvenile female.
While deputies were canvasing the area looking for the male another 911 call was received advising that Morrison was back on the property and there was an altercation involving a firearm.
Prior to officers arriving, dispatch advised that shots were fired.
Officers arrived to find the man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds from a shotgun, and blunt force trauma to his head. According to the police report of the incident, Morrison was shot in the legs with birdshot by the father of the juvenile female (Graham), then struck in the back of the head multiple times.
Morrison was treated at the scene by officers and transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for additional treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.