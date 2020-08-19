Charges being sought against teenager who shot handgun in LeRoy

LEROY — A 15-year-old who fired a handgun multiple times Monday in LeRoy could face criminal charges in connection with the incident.
Michigan State Police said they received several calls around 2:37 p.m. Monday of a "very distraught" male teen with a small caliber handgun pointing the weapon at people and later firing the gun, but not in the direction of any people.
The 15-year-old shot twice toward the ground near the intersection of Kent and Gilbert streets in LeRoy, he fired another shot toward the ground near the LeRoy Community Park and later fired a round further down Kent Street, police said.
After shots were fired, the teen was in contact with Meceola Central Dispatch and surrendered without incident behind the LeRoy Post Office when State Police arrived.
According to a press release issued by the MSP on Tuesday, the teenager was allegedly suffering from mental health issues and stole the gun from a family member.
He currently is being held in Bay County at the juvenile detention facility.
Charges being sought against the teenager include felonious assault, larceny in a building, possession of a stolen handgun, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Police said they were able to confirm the teen fired four shots and have not received reports of any damage caused by the shots, but asked residents to call the MSP Mount Pleasant Post if they notice bullet holes anywhere.
Since he's a minor, the identity of the 15-year-old has not been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.