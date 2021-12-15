Police and prosecutors in the Cadillac area are busy looking over files of several cases involving juveniles who all are alleged to have made threats against their schools.
While several cases are being investigated and/or currently being reviewed by county prosecutors, only one has produced charges against the alleged juvenile perpetrator.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten said on Dec. 7, he issued a complaint against one of two juvenile 13-year-old female Lake City Area Schools students. The charges the juvenile faces, include false report or threat of terrorism and using computers to commit a crime, which are both 20-year felonies for adults.
DenHouten said the matter has been set for a hearing and the juvenile was arrested and released on Dec. 3 to the care of her parents. Upon review of the information regarding the involvement of a second 13-year-old female juvenile, DenHouten said he recently signed a second complaint charging the girl with one count of false report or threat of terrorism.
The case involving the second juvenile female has yet to be charged, but a hearing is scheduled for this week, according to DenHouten said.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer previously said it was just before lunch on Dec. 3 when police became aware of a Snapchat post that indicated a threat against Lake City High School. Yancer said two female Lake City High School students thought it might be funny to post the threat, but he assumed last week they didn’t think it was so funny now.
Yancer said when the threat was found on Dec. 3, it wasn’t known if it was a local threat. By the time they were able to determine the threat came from a device at Lake City High School, Yancer said the school day was over.
Missaukee County wasn’t the only nearby location with school threats recently reported. Both Osceola and Wexford counties also dealt with threats against schools, including one as recent as Dec. 13.
Marion Public Schools students were sent home on Dec. 8 after the district received a threat.
In a post on the district’s Facebook page, a letter penned by Marion Superintendent Steve Brimmer stated the district received notice of a threat at the junior/senior high school building. As a result of that threat, a student was immediately sent home and police were notified.
Last week, Brimmer said the district received the first threat over the weekend of Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. It was investigated by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the district was told it was safe for students to come to school. After school was canceled on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 due to weather, Brimmer said Dec. 8 was the first day back.
Although school was canceled until Dec. 13 and students were sent home early Dec. 8, Brimmer said it was out of an abundance of caution.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said after a cursory examination of the police report and interviews, no chargeable offenses were going to be pursued in either Marion case.
Another case, however, is being reviewed by Badovinac’s office. This one originated in Evart Public Schools.
In a letter penned by Evart Superintendent Shirley Howard, it stated the high school was placed in lockdown after many students received a social media post that was “disturbing.” The letter said high school administration investigated and quickly all students believed to be involved were removed to the office.
Police also were called and conducted their investigation, according to Howard’s Dec. 8 letter. Howard said she knew after the events at Oxford High School on Nov. 30 many Evart High School students were concerned. She also said in the letter that parents should take the opportunity to take with their children about the consequences of posting threatening messages and that they are not a joke.
Badovinac said he received the report regarding the Evart incident, but he has not had the chance to review it. He said Tuesday it was unknown if there will be actionable offenses.
As for Wexford County, there are two Cadillac Area Public School-related incidents that are being investigated.
At around 5 p.m. Monday, an alert was sent via phone, email and text about a threat found in a Cadillac High School bathroom. In the emailed message from CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown, it stated a high school student reported to the administration he found a threatening note in the bathroom.
Local law enforcement and school administration were able to identify a student of interest using the school surveillance system. The 14-year-old student was removed from the high school and was expected to be charged for making the threat, according to Brown’s message.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Monday he didn’t have the police report, but he anticipated he would have it by Tuesday morning. Wiggins said Tuesday afternoon he didn’t receive the police report during the morning but had it by the afternoon. He also said he had not yet authorized charges against the 14-year-old.
On Dec. 3, the district announced to parents that it received a call from Cadillac Police a little before 7 a.m. that there was an online threat made against the high school. The district closed all schools “out of an abundance of caution.”
Shortly after noon on Dec. 3, the district announced law enforcement confirmed there was no credible threat to the district.
Law enforcement determined the Dec. 3 threat to be a 3-year-old copycat post from out-of-state that was reposted by a student on Snapchat. Wiggins said Tuesday when it comes to the Dec. 3 threat, he has yet to receive a report. He said the delay is due to law enforcement having to wait for things related to social media.
