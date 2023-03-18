CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Cadillac man was charged Friday in Wexford County’s 84th District Court with two offenses that alleged he disposed of the dead body of a Missaukee County woman in a garbage truck roughly four days after she was believed dead.
That was just some of the new information that came out during the arraignment of Kyle Duane Dickinson who was charged for his connection with the December suspicious death of Laken Marie Clark, 26, of Missaukee County. Dickinson was charged with one count each of concealing the death of an individual and tampering with evidence for his connection with the incident on Dec. 14 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge which enhances the possible penalty by twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted of the concealing death offense, Dickinson faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines, while he faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $40,000 in fines for the tampering felony.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Dickinson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
During Dickinson’s arraignment Friday, Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said the body was discovered in the back of a garbage truck.
After several weeks of waiting, the autopsy reports regarding Clark’s death were received by police in February. Those reports included the autopsy as well as toxicology reports. During the arraignment, Wiggins said the medical examiner was unable to determine if the cause of death was due to an overdose or homicide.
See Charges on A-2
He also stated in open court that Dickinson made admissions he found the body on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. It wasn’t until Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, that he allegedly brought Clark’s body up from the basement of his home in Haring Township and placed her body in a bin to haul to the curb for trash pick up.
At 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female found by a waste disposal employee in Haring Township, according to police.
The sheriff’s office also released information that said the cause of death was unknown, pending the results of an autopsy. Police believed at the time Clark’s body was found that this was an isolated incident and there wasn’t concern regarding public safety.
After Clark’s body was found, a police remained at the Haring Township residence throughout the night of Dec. 14, and into the morning of Dec. 15. Police said they were waiting for the autopsy to be completed in case they needed to go back inside the home.
Two people from the sheriff’s office went to the autopsy on Dec. 15 in Big Rapids.
During the arraignment, it also was stated that Dickinson has a charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct pending in Missaukee County and a larceny-related offense pending in Wexford County. Dickinson also was found not guilty of a home invasion offense during a Wexford County jury trial earlier this week.
Wiggins said Dickinson was out on bond when these crimes allegedly occurred. District Court Judge Audrey Van Alst said the offenses sought against Dickinson were “distressing types of charges.” Van Alst set Dickinson’s bond at $500,000 cash or surety. A probable cause conference was scheduled for March 28.
