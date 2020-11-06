Halloween and Election Day are in the past. Veterans Day and the opening of the firearm deer season is happening in the next week or so. Believe it or not, the holiday season, which includes Thanksgiving and Christmas, is here.
While that typically means holiday gatherings with friends and families, parties, and of course a lot of eating, that may not be the case in 2020. COVID-19 has impacted a lot of things this year, and the holidays are no exception.
While those social and familial gatherings are part of the holiday season, so too are the organizations and groups who rally to help those in the community that struggles to make ends meet. Again, 2020 and COVID-19 are not sparing them from hardship as they try to plan.
Cadillac Salvation Army Major R.C. Duskin said the Salvation Army is expecting an increased need as we move toward the holidays and the winter months. With that in mind, Duskin said the Salvation Army is looking at how best to meet those needs during the global pandemic.
"At this moment, we have not seen as much in requests (for assistance) that have come to us, but it is still early in our process," he said.
Currently, the Salvation Army is taking applications for its Thanksgiving meal assistance. Duskin said they normally would do an in-person interview, but due to COVID-19, they are conducting them over the phone. He also said they are limiting access to its Wright Street offices.
"We are not turning anyone away but we are trying to do as much as we can over the phone, email, or fax to limit contact," Duskin said. We are trying to keep everyone safe. Our building is very limited in our space, and with some of the things we have going on just limiting access to the building to limit contact could be a problem."
During the last month, Duskin said the Salvation Army's food pantry has seen an uptick in requests, but the request for rent and utility assistance has been minimal as there were moratoriums on shuts offs and evictions during the pandemic. However, those requests for assistance are starting to come in too.
This time of year, the Salvation Army also embarks on its Red Kettle Campaign. For the first time in its 130 years, the annual fundraising campaign started early. In September, it was announced by the Salvation Army that the funds raised through the organization’s kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19, while requests for services are at an all-time high.
The campaign typically runs in November and December, but nationally it is anticipated the Salvation Army will be serving up to 155% more people this year with Christmas assistance on a national basis. This includes helping to place presents under the tree, putting food on the table, paying bills, and offering relief from addictions.
Although the campaign started early nationally, Duskin said Red Kettles were not our early in the Cadillac area and will not start until Nov. 13.
Project Christmas also is having to change as the pandemic is likely going to impact how its board runs the annual event. Project Christmas is a non-profit organization that assists families in Wexford and Missaukee counties. Each year, through collaborative efforts, the event helps local families/individuals in need during the holiday season.
Carol Corwin, secretary on the Project Christmas board, said things might look different this year for the event, but it will be held.
"Just like everyone, we have to be open and willing to change at a moment's notice. You have to think of new ideas and communicate with the community," she said. "We are confident we can make it happen, but I don't know what it will look like."
Corwin said in June the board was pretty confident the event would be able to go with minimal modifications, but as the summer turned to fall and COVID-19 numbers started to creep up, that changed. With the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services putting the entire state back in Phase 4 and the restrictions that go with it, Corwin said the board has been working to see how the event can be held.
Ideas include expanding the number of days Project Christmas takes place to limit the number of people coming to the Wex. She also said curbside pick up for certain items such as food and paper products as well as for clients who don't have children is a possibility. She also said potentially DHHS could make some deliveries to clients.
While all these ideas have been discussed, nothing is decided but Corwin said the board is meeting regularly to figure things out before the December event.
When it comes to donations for the event, Corwin said they are finding businesses, and individual donors continue to be generous. She said the event typically has repeat donors, but the board also has been pleasantly surprised there have been some new ones as well.
Earlier in the year, when things were at their worst and the amount of unemployment was surging, Corwin said Project Christmas started a Go Fund Me page because they were anticipating the need to be extremely high this holiday season. While things rebounded a bit, the expectation is need will still be high.
Although they will be meeting in the coming weeks to work out the logistics of how the event will happen, Corwin said the board wants to maintain the fellowship and community connection that anyone who has experienced the event has seen first-hand.
"To not preserve that would be a total loss," she said.
Like many events, Corwin said the board is hopeful Project Christmas will return to normal next year. After the 2020 iteration of Project Christmas is complete, the board will look at things to see if any of the changes made will be kept moving forward.
Right now, that is not happening, she said.
"I think that will be more of a reflecting thing and not when we are in the middle of it thing," she said.
To learn about any of the various programs at the Salvation Army or find out how you can help or volunteer, call the office at (231) 775-7131. To volunteer for the Red Kettle Campaign, you also can go to www.registertoring.com.
Registration for Project Christmas began on Oct. 19 and continues through Dec. 4. The event is scheduled for Dec. 12. If in Wexford County, call either (231) 779-5205 or (231) 468-3204 to register from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. In Missaukee County, call from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to (231) 839-8816. You need social security numbers for all household members, sources of income, and DHHS case number, if applicable.
For more information about Project Christmas, go to www.projectchristmaswexmiss.org. You also may mail donations to Project Christmas, PO Box 554, Cadillac, MI 49601.
