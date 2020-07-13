CADILLAC — Summertime is the perfect (and sometimes only) opportunity for charitable organizations to co-opt decent weather to raise money.
With COVID-19 putting a kibosh on many large gatherings this summer, however, some organizations in the Cadillac area have lost out on thousands of dollars and have few options at their disposal for recouping those losses.
In the months since the coronavirus reached Michigan, Roger Bandeen said a number of grants and fundraising events have fallen through for the Veterans Serving Veterans park in Haring Township.
He estimates that they’ve lost close to $150,000 as a result of these disruptions.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep the lights on,‘ Bandeen said. “All this has sure made it hard for charities.‘
This year, Bandeen said they had hoped to have several structures at the park built, including a maintenance building, a 10,000-square-foot pavilion, and 5K trail system.
As a result of the disruptions, Bandeen said there’s no way they’ll be able to complete the pavilion this year, and they’ll be lucky if they’re even able to seed the trail by the fall.
Fortunately, Bandeen said the community has stepped up in a big way to help them keep their food pantry for struggling veterans open.
“People are just dropping food off here,‘ said Bandeen, who added that they also were selected as recipients of $2,500 from the federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
“The food bank is doing great right now,‘ he said.
At this time, Bandeen said they’re still planning to hold a golf outing in September, which should raise around $5,000 for them.
Another charitable organization that recently announced they plan to go ahead with their major fundraising event later this summer is the After 26 Depot Cafe.
General manager Kelly Hondorp said the spacious nature of the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion factored heavily in their eventual decision to proceed with the After 26 Depot Music Festival on Aug. 1.
“We’re very fortunate we have the outdoor venue,‘ Hondorp said. “It’s going to be a social distance-type event that hopefully will bring joy to the community and all involved.‘
Each year, Hondorp said they raise from $10,000 to $15,000 at the music festival — revenue that will be even more vital this year considering the depot was closed for two months as a result of the governor’s executive order.
“We already took a big hit,‘ Hondorp said.
Yet another organization that has been hurt significantly from the pandemic is Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac.
In the span of only a few months, they’ve been forced to shut down their biggest revenue generator, in addition to canceling both their major fundraising events of the year.
Last Thursday, Oasis executive director Amber Herlein said the decision was made to cancel their Great Taste of the North Dinner, which was scheduled to be held later this summer.
The Great Taste of the North Dinner typically draws around 150 people and generates from $15,000-$20,000 for Oasis operational costs and client services.
Earlier this year, Oasis canceled its Celebrate Women luncheon due to similar concerns about the coronavirus. Celebrate Women draws 300 people and generates around the same amount of revenue as the Great Taste of the North Dinner.
These cancellations compound the losses Oasis has experiences as a result of their main revenue generator for day-to-day expenses — the Second Chance Resale Shop — being closed for two months earlier this year during the statewide shutdown.
Herlein said to compensate for the drop in funding, they’ve chosen not to replace their volunteers and donor relations specialist after the person formerly holding that position left. Without that person focusing on bringing in volunteers and donors, predictably, the number of volunteers and donors has dropped, Herlein said.
Oasis was able to keep the lights on earlier this year with a donation of around $30,000 from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation donor-advised fund, as well as other contributors, but Herlein said this money is nearly gone and she has concerns about the organization’s longterm health.
She said it’s especially hard to obtain funding for mundane day-to-day expenses, which is why the Second Chance Resale store is so important. While the store is open again, Herlein said they’d be in serious trouble if they were forced to close again.
In a very similar situation to Oasis is Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity, which relies primarily on its ReStore for generating basic operational revenue.
Executive Director Amy Gibbs said the closure of the store for several weeks put a lot of stress on their plans for the 2021 build. Gibbs said they’re also down around $5,400 on their Power of the Home campaign, which started in March, in the middle of the statewide shutdown.
While she’s the eternal optimist, Gibbs said it’s always a possibility that they won’t be able to finish a home next year if finances continue to be tight.
Like the Veterans Serving Veterans park, however, Gibbs said donations from the community have been excellent in recent days.
Gibbs said they’ve received so many donations of furniture to be sold at their ReStore that they’re contemplating converting a pole barns into a warehouse in which to store it all (for at least three days, to ensure items potentially contaminated by the coronavirus are safe to sell).
“It’s a great problem to have,‘ Gibbs said. “Donations are amazing right now.‘
Habitat’s largest fundraising event of the year, the Festival of Dreams, scheduled for December, is still set to held as of now, Gibbs said.
With all the uncertainty that charitable groups in the area face, some good news may soon be on the horizon.
Doreen Lanc, executive director of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, said charities and businesses in Wexford and Missaukee counties will be allocated around $450,000 in federal CARES Act funding as part of the Michigan Small Business Restart Program.
“This grant opportunity is going to be huge for 501c3’s,‘ Lance told the Cadillac News. “Organizations like Oasis and Habitat depend on their stores (Second Chance and Habitat ReStore) for operational revenue and to meet the needs of their clients. Community Hope in Lake City and Love Inc. in Cadillac can continue to assist with food, shelter, and utilities, and Veterans Serving Veterans Inc. can continue their work on the veterans park. The (VSV park) planned on the proceeds from the Rotary Club of Cadillac Annual Auction to build a Pavilion at the park, which was canceled due to COVID 19. Their revenue is strictly from grants and donations. Much of 501c3’s operational cost comes from golf outings, lunches, and dinner, which had to cancel. Unfortunately, the levels of resources for emergency shelter, food, and utility assistance are still in demand and this federal CARES Act funding is greatly needed to continue the work of these organizations ... every day.‘
As part of the program, grants can only go to businesses and nonprofits with 50 employees or less; 30% of each region’s funds must go to women, minority or veteran-owned businesses; grants are capped at $20,000 per business or nonprofit; there will be no loans, all grants; entities that received grants under the Michigan Small Business Relief Program are not eligible for theses funds, although businesses receiving support through other COVID-19 relief efforts, including MSBRP loans, remain eligible; and all funds must be awarded by Sept. 30, 2020.
