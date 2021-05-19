CADILLAC — A 20-year-old Charlevoix man was charged with a single breaking and entering offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
James Daniel Helmes Jr. was charged with attempted breaking and entering a building with intent, a camper, for his connection with an incident on May 15 in South Branch Township. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Helmes Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 25.
