CADILLAC — Downtown retailer Charming North hosted a pop-up photography exhibit in its neighboring venue space, The North Room.
Owners Ashley and Ted Clark have been expanding their business since early 2021, starting with their purchase of menswear store R.J. Grant’s. After purchasing the building that houses both Grant’s and Charming North in January, the pair was left with a third unoccupied space.
Ashley Clark said when she and her husband were deciding how to use their new real estate, their hope was to turn it into something that could be useful to the community. They settled on a venue, which has since been rented out for artisan markets, workshops and, now, art galleries.
“There’s a lot of local artists and makers and things like that,” she said. “So this was an opportunity where we could also host little markets where they could set up their own booth and get a little space within downtown Cadillac for a weekend.”
Michigan-based nature photographer Miguel Denyer is the first artist to exhibit his or her work in the North Room. His work was on display Wednesday and Thursday.
Denyer is originally from Wales where he served in the British Armed Forces. He relocated to the U.S. about 21 years ago and worked as a close protection specialist bodyguard until he suffered two strokes.
While in recovery, with plenty of time on his hands, Denyer fell in love with photography.
“I would just go for walks with a camera and a countryside, and discovered a talent I never knew I had, literally just built on that,” he said. “Now this is what I do for a living.”
Nature scenes are Denyer’s broad category of work, but his focus is in night sky, landscape, wildlife and macro insect photography. All of his images are captured within Michigan state lines.
Snapshots of birds, butterflies, sunsets and waterfalls lined the walls of The North Room. Denyer said he enjoys the act of photographing, but what he loves most about his work is studying and learning about his subjects.
A lot of Denyer’s photos are extreme close-ups of wild animals. To successfully get within close range, he said he’s done a lot of reading on the habits and movements of the species native to Michigan.
The U.S. has a broader biodiversity than the UK in general, and the opportunity to learn about creatures he’s only heard of and never seen is fascinating for Denyer.
“Some of the wasps and bees you have over here are similar to what we have, but you have a whole bunch of other ones that we don’t know,” he said. “We have foxes, but you guys have coyotes, bears, wolves, you have mountain lions; we don’t have any of those.”
Gallery foot traffic was a little bit light for Denyer, but he said everyone who stopped by to check out his work was happy with what they saw. He was connected with the Clarks through a mutual friend and was eager to bring his art to the Cadillac community.
Although his time at The North Room is over, Denyer will be sticking around town for the Lake Cadillac Art Affair Saturday and Sunday. He’s then making his way to Petoskey for Aug. 20, 21, 24 and 25.
Clark said having Denyer at their venue was a great opportunity to test out a new venture for The North Room, and she’s looking forward to hosting other creatives in the space.
“I would love actually to see that because it’s something different for downtown Cadillac,” she said. “There are definitely a lot of places that feature beautiful local artwork, but just to have a space that you can do a gallery like that is cool.”
