CADILLAC — Anyone with an interest in fashion won’t want to miss out on an event coming up in Cadillac this week.
Two downtown businesses, Charming North and Serendipity, will be hosting the “Springtime Quartier style event” on Thursday, April 27.
Ashley Clark, owner of Charming North, said “quartier” is a French word that means “neighborhood,” which they think is a fitting name for the event, given that it will be hosted by two businesses located in the same block.
“It’s going to be an amazingly interactive time filled with fashion, styling tips, giveaways, door prizes, discounts, handcrafted cocktails, and Parisian-inspired appetizers and desserts,” Clark wrote in description of the event on the Charming North Facebook page.
Clark told the Cadillac News that the event will be held in their event space, The North Room, at 105 Mitchell St., which is between the two businesses.
Tickets to the event cost $20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m.
To purchase tickets, call Charming North at (231) 468-2425 or Serendipity at (231) 468-3241. Special discounts on future purchases will be applied at both stores for those who buy tickets to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.