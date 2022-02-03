CADILLAC — Cherry Grove Township could hold a designation that is only held by one other township in Wexford County — a charter township.
Although the township is eligible and recently put a notice in the Cadillac News saying as much, Cherry Grove Township Supervisor Ben Pearson said it is not likely the township board will be seeking to make that a reality.
“Since we just met the requirements, the board was not interested in pursuing that. If we do, there will be a public hearing and a vote, but we are not looking to move that way just because,” he said. “It doesn’t benefit us or our constituents to have the extra taxes for the same amount of services. It’s not like we would have other amenities like trash and a constable, so it would just be more cost.”
To be eligible to become a charter township the population of the municipality must be a minimum of 2,000 people based on the latest population numbers from the U.S. Census.
Currently, only Haring Township holds the charter township designation in Wexford County. Pearson said if Cherry Grove had a population of say 4,000 the board may be more inclined to move forward with seeking charter township status.
As it stands, Pearson said Cherry Grove Township has roughly 2,300 residents. In that regard, Pearson said the township has been stable but not growing. If the township’s population was showing a trend for growth, he said it might be another reason for the township to pursue the charter township status, but currently, it is not growing at a high rate.
Currently, only Haring Township has that designation in Wexford County and Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield said charter townships can levy more mills than a general law township. Porterfield also is the contracted assessor for Cherry Grove Township.
Charter townships can levy up to 5 mills, while general law townships can only levy up to 1 mill for operational costs before it has to be brought to the people for a vote. Even though Haring Township could levy up to 5 mills, Porterfield said they currently only levy 2 mills. Porterfield said examples of other township millages include fire or road.
Porterfield said in smaller townships the cost to provide services isn’t as high because they need a bunch of services, but the cost per person is higher to pay for the services they do need.
The Michigan Township Association said there are only two types of townships in Michigan — general law and charter townships.
Charter township status is a special township classification created by the Michigan Legislature in 1947 to provide additional powers and streamlined administration for governing a growing community, according to the MTA. A primary motivation for townships to adopt the charter form is to provide greater protection against annexation by a city. Currently, the MTA said 139 Michigan townships have opted to become charter townships.
The MTA said the state of Michigan has 1,240 townships, which vary in geographical size and population. Based on 2020 U.S. Census figures, township populations in Michigan varies from 15 to nearly 100,500 people.
MTA attorney Catherine Mullhaupt said any township with a population of 2,000 or more people, not including any incorporated village, may incorporate as a charter township under the Charter Township Act. Although a township receives the notice from the state that it is eligible, like Cherry Grove Township did, she said no board is required to take any further steps, unless petitioned to.
“In other words, a board can choose to take no action — although many boards value the chance to discuss their options and make a public statement of their decision,” she said.
Despite the charter township name, Mullhaupt said no township in Michigan, including a charter township, has a charter document. A city or village may draft or amend to define or alter its municipal authority, subject to a local referendum, but she said the Charter Township Act governs charter townships and cannot be altered by local referendum or board action.
Mullhaupt said there are three main reasons for townships to become charter townships, and all three are to gain legal options that general law townships don’t have.
First, she said the Charter Township Act provides special provisions to help protect to a substantial degree against the annexation of lands to a neighboring municipality. In the 1980s and 1990s, this was the reason many townships chose to become charter townships.
Second, becoming a charter township gives the township board the authority to appoint a superintendent and to have the township board delegate to the superintendent certain statutory administrative authority over several specific areas of internal operations that would otherwise be exercised by the supervisor.
“A superintendent is a manager (employee) with statutory duties and more authority than a non-superintendent manager,” Mullhaupt said. “Although most charter township superintendents are still called a manager because it’s better understood — and easier to spell and say — than the title superintendent, which is also often confused with the elective office of supervisor.”
In recent years, she said this is the most common reason for a township to consider becoming a charter township because having positions with day-to-day administrative authority and in-house hours can be very helpful for township operations, especially for a township that provides one or more governmental services such as fire, EMS, sewer/water or law enforcement.
The final reason for a general law township to seek charter status is for taxation purposes, Mullhaupt said.
Charter townships are not subject to county allocation and certain tax limitations on general law townships. She also said a charter township can annually choose to levy a property tax of up to 5 mills to support its budget and, with voter approval, levy an additional 5 mills for a period to not exceed 20 years. That millage rate, however, is still subject to the Headlee rollback, she said.
“While it gives a township board greater flexibility in maintaining its annual budget, we find that most townships in recent years who become a charter township do not do it, for this reason, preferring instead to continuing operating at a similar tax rate as they had as a general law township,” she said.
