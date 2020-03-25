CADILLAC —During the school year, Goldie Beebe, Juli Grage, April Hamilton, and many other Chartwells employees typically start their workday at 6 a.m.
They come to work each morning, before school is in session, to get the food for the day ready for students. Since March 16, however, things have significantly changed. The Chartwells workers, who can work, still come to work at 6 a.m. but instead of getting meals ready for students at one of the district's four elementary schools, middle school, junior high and high school they are at one central location.
They also are not coming in before school starts because the district has been closed since March 16. Now the Chartwells workers are preparing meals for students who need food from within CAPS, but also outside the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay at home order on Monday effective Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., the workers are still coming to work to make sure children have food in these uncertain times.
Beebe is the Chartwells chef manager for CAPS and she said the driving force of what they are doing is to ensure kids are fed during the closure.
"We are just making sure they have a meal. It is what we do on a daily basis and so it is what we want to continue to do as long as we can," Beebe said.
On March 12, Whitmer announced the statewide closure of K-12 school districts, public and private. On March 13, that decision left districts across the area and the state scrambling to figure things out ahead of the closing that originally was to span from March 16-April 5. The closure was recently extended through April 12 with school to resume on April 13.
When the closure first was announced school districts including CAPS said one of the top priorities included continuing to provide food for students and families who are dealing with food scarcity.
When the announcement was first made, Beebe said they held a lot of meetings to figure out how the district was going to continue to provide meals for its students and the community. That included figuring out what food they had, as well as, gathering the food they had in one central location, the junior high school.
For Grage, the last week or so has been crazy, but also rewarding. She said there are a lot of kids out in the community who wouldn't have meals if it wasn't for the meal distribution they are helping to provide.
"We absolutely are a vital part and we are more than happy to be here doing it. It feels good at the end of the day and we will be doing this as long as they will let us," she said.
While there is a stay at home order in place except for essential services, Hamilton said she feels more than ever they are performing an essential job for the community during this pandemic. That said, they are cautious with how they prepare food and the interaction they have with people coming to the food pick up.
"We are very cautious about everything we do. It is making sure our students and community are being fed and get all the resources that are available to them," she said. "We have such a good team."
Beginning on March 16, Chartwells started providing breakfast and lunch to any student and their family in the form of a drive-up distribution process at the junior high/high school bus loop from 10 a.m.-noon. Walk-ups are not be permitted.
Meals are served Monday-Friday for the entire closure, including spring break. The only exception will be Friday, April 10 due to Good Friday. As a result, meals for April 10, April 11 and April 12 will be distributed on Thursday, April 9.
For any family with food allergies and/or transportation barriers they are asked to call 231-876-5025. The food deliveries will occur on Tuesdays and will deliver five days worth of meals at once.
