Chase man charged in 77th District Court after family tries an intervention

REED CITY — A 25-year-old Chase man was arraigned Wednesday in 77th District Court after he led police on a multi-county pursuit on an ATV while discharging an AR-15 rifle.
Trevor Joseph Smith was charged with felony offenses of damage to property, firing a gun recklessly, motor vehicle theft and felonious assault for his connection with an incident on Dec. 1 in Lincoln Township, according to a release by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. The charges in question are only accusations. Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call in the area of 220th Avenue near 10-Mile Road where it was reported a man, Smith, became combative after a family attempted to have an intervention for drug use, according to police.
Smith then allegedly was discharging an AR-15 rifle at a family member's vehicle and then fled on a stolen ATV just before the deputies' arrival, according to police. Osceola County deputies tracked Smith from the home and were assisted by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division, Reed City Police Department and Osceola County EMS.
Eventually, Smith was located at a residence in Lake County and was taken into custody without incident, according to police. Drugs also are thought to be a factor in this incident, police said.
A $75,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and Smith is currently lodged in the Osceola County Jail.
