BIG RAPIDS — A 42-year-old Chase man was injured after he was in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Mecosta County.
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday to a single-vehicle crash on 19 Mile Road near 230th Avenue. Once on scene, police said they found the 42-year-old had traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. The Chase man was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies were assisted on scene by Reed City Fire and Mecosta County EMS.
