BIG RAPIDS — A 42-year-old Chase man was injured after he was in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Mecosta County.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday to a single-vehicle crash on 19 Mile Road near 230th Avenue. Once on scene, police said they found the 42-year-old had traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. The Chase man was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Reed City Fire and Mecosta County EMS.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.