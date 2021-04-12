CADILLAC — Police arrested two people Monday following a chase that started in Manistee County and ended near the Cadillac City limits.
According to a press release issued by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a pursuit in Manistee County heading toward Wexford County around 11:30 a.m.
Once the pursuit entered Wexford County, deputies from the sheriff's office took over the chase eastbound on M-55 near South 13 Road. At this point in the chase, speeds were reported to have reached as high as 95 miles per hour.
The vehicle approached the South 21 Road intersection, where deputies were able to deploy spike strips and successfully deflate the driver's side tires. The driver continued eastbound on M-55 and gradually slowed to 85 mph and eventually 75 mph.
Additional units began to take positions near the Cadillac city limits, on M-115 at the M-55 intersection. As the vehicle approached the city limits, the driver slowed to a stop and pulled over onto the shoulder of the road.
The male driver and female passenger complied with commands and exited the vehicle when directed. Both occupants were detained on parole absconder warrants and eventually were turned over to the Manistee County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle was discovered to have been stolen out of Manistee County and it, too, was turned over to the Manistee County Sheriff's Office.
The Wexford County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the DNR, MSP Cadillac Post, and the Manistee County Sheriff's Office.
