CADILLAC — It always seemed like such a waste to fill a trash can with pumpkin seeds every Halloween.
I felt a weird sense of guilt about it, although at the time I didn’t really know why.
Everything changed a couple of years ago, however, when a family member introduced me to the revolutionary idea of eating the pumpkin seeds instead of throwing them away.
It turns out that making pumpkin seeds edible is one of the easiest culinary feats to pull off, and one of the tastiest, as well — at least in my opinion.
Not only are seeds edible, experts say they’re also good for you, so there’s really no downside here.
According to Michigan State University Extension, pumpkin is a good source of vitamin A; a one-cup serving of pumpkin offers 500 mg of potassium as well as other valuable nutrients.
While there are countless seed recipes on the internet, some involving numerous steps and ingredients, I personally think the best ones are the simplest, probably because there are fewer things to potentially screw up.
I recently found the following recipe for “toasted pumpkin seeds” on the MSU Extension website.
The first step, of course, is to carve the pumpkin and remove the seeds. My 5-year-old daughter wanted to help, so I let her draw the jack-o’-lantern face on the pumpkin, which I later carved out.
Next, clean the seeds and separate them from the pulpy fibers inside the pumpkin, then rinse them off with cold water and dry them on a paper towel.
After that, place the dry seeds on a shallow baking pan and dot them with a small amount of margarine or olive oil. Sprinkle with salt or other seasonings.
Finally, bake in an oven set at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 30 minutes, until browned, stirring occasionally. Cool before eating.
