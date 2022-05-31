CADILLAC — A mix of emotions played out on the faces of those who gathered in Cadillac Monday to celebrate Memorial Day.
On the one hand, the parade was a jocular and light-hearted affair, complete with candy tossing, hand waving and a few silly floats.
Conversely, the mood was somber at Veterans Memorial Stadium, where the true meaning of the holiday was elucidated in no uncertain terms for those in attendance.
The parade began at 10 a.m., by which time both sides of Mitchell and Chestnut streets were lined with spectators, including hordes of children who waited with bags and buckets to collect the Smarties, Tootsie Rolls, suckers and other assorted goodies thrown out by parade-goers.
Organizers last week were worried that there wouldn’t be very many parade participants, as they had received only 10 applications up to that point. Those worries appeared to be unfounded, however, as the parade featured dozens of vehicles and walkers from various organizations, businesses and municipal agencies.
Spearheading the procession were several area law enforcement departments followed by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard, Cadillac High School Marching Band, the Cadillac Elks, and a number of local firetrucks and EMS ambulances.
Local Boy Scout and Girl Scout chapters made appearances in the parade, as did numerous non-profit groups and businesses represented by decked-out vehicles and elaborate floats.
For 12-year-old Austin Ader and his 7-year-old brother, Carson, the most memorable float of the parade was one created by Maverick Mechanical and Plumbing featuring a huge toilet bowl. Those who rode on the float tossed out full rolls of toilet paper and squirted “toilet water” at attendees. Carson said he had hoped to get doused as the float went by.
The crowds gradually thinned out as the parade drew closer to Veterans Memorial Stadium. By the time the program started, the stadium wasn’t even half full. Event organizer and Cadillac Area Honor Guard member Steve Birdwell encouraged attendees to invite their friends next Memorial Day.
“We’ll fill this place up someday,” Birdwell said.
Despite its lackluster attendance, however, the ceremony following the parade packed an emotional punch, particularly for those who’ve lost friends and loved ones in war.
Marine Corps veteran Don Rennie, 90, served in the Korean War, and appreciated the effort made Monday to honor the fallen.
“Sometimes we forget,” Rennie said. “Those fellas that didn’t come back. That’s what we’re celebrating.”
For Rennie, who was a sergeant in a machine gun unit, Memorial Day has a special significance because he was responsible for the lives of a few other people during the time he served.
“The goal is to bring everyone home,” Rennie said. “It gets you thinking: maybe I did something wrong. And that’s something you have to live with. It becomes part of your heritage.”
A memory that has stuck in Rennie’s head for 70 years is the first time he witnessed the tragic results of war firsthand: Rennie had just arrived in the region when the military brass pulled an infantry company in from the front lines following a three-day battle. Normally, a company consists of around 210 guys, but when he saw them, only 11 remained.
“I couldn’t believe it ... still can’t,” Rennie said as the memory of the event brought fresh emotion to his voice. “It took my breath away and still does. It was a shock for I and a lot of other people. I will never forget it.”
Before introducing the event speaker, Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Jason Elmore, Birdwell added that they “used to have special guests at one time ... but now our only special guests (are) those that are up there (in heaven).”
Elmore said he often hears people use the word “fallen” when describing those who’ve died in service to the country. He said he doesn’t take anything away from that word but prefers to describe what they’ve done as “giving” something to their country.
“They gave their lives for something greater than themselves,” Elmore said. “In the name of freedom ... that word, we should let it ring and never forget. Freedom. Such a simple word that means so much and comes, unfortunately, at a large price.
“Every life is precious ... but the lives of those given in battle are special in a different way. They didn’t go quietly surrounded by loved ones ... instead they faced immeasurable odds. They faced and marched into danger ... while all life is special, their lives were something more. They were our heroes and still are today.”
The ceremony concluded with a three-song performance by the Cadillac Patriot Choir followed by a 21-gun salute and playing of “Taps.”
