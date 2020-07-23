CADILLAC — The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority will be approximately $700,000 richer by July 31.
The Cherry Grove Township board recently voted to turn over funds that have been held in trust since the sewer system was created.
Over the years, the township received unused user fees from the now-defunct Wexford County Department of Public Works. The money has grown over the years, thanks to judicious investment from the current and past township treasurers, according to Cherry Grove Township Supervisor Kathy Adams.
Now the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority will get the funds.
Why now?
As the LMSA prepares to get a loan from the USDA to upgrade and replace parts of the aging sewer system, some expenses are coming.
The LMSA needs hundreds of thousands of dollars "right now" for engineering, Adams said. That led to some members on the Cherry Grove Township board to push to release the money back to the sewer authority.
Township officials as well as the township's attorney and accountant reviewed audits going back to 1979 to ensure everything was done correctly, Adams told the Cadillac News.
Over the years, township officials and township residents have wondered if there was a way to ensure that the money in Cherry Grove township's care would be used only for Cherry Grove Township residents that use the LMSA system.
"I think what it came down to was it's an entire system that benefits an entire group of people. You can't separate out the users," Adams said. "Ultimately it all feeds into Cadillac's facility to be treated."
When the Cadillac News spoke to Adams, the final amount that would be turned over to the LMSA was not yet determined, but was estimated to be in the ballpark of $700,000. Some of the money in the fund will need to pay for the lawyer and accountant's work.
The LMSA needs about $390,000 right away to pay for an engineering rehabilitation project, according to Sheila Hill, the LMSA's project manager. The remaining funds will go into the LMSA's repair and replacement fund.
Hopefully, that will reduce the loan amount the LMSA needs to rebuild the system.
The LMSA is in the process of trying to get approved for a $9.5 million loan from the USDA to pay for system improvements.
There's no firm deadline for when the money will come to the LMSA.
Hill said she'd been told that the USDA has the LMSA "in the docket" to get funding but it's taking longer than expected due to staff reductions following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sewer system around Lake Mitchell is aging. Recently, the sewer authority sent notices that on July 16 and July 19, there were sewer overflows at two different locations. The sewer authority said the overflows were due to grinder pumps becoming inoperable after somebody flushed so-called disposable wipes.
The sewer authority is reminding residents that disposable wipes aren't the same as toilet paper.
"The wipes snag on any imperfection in the sewer system’s pipes and pumps, catching passing debris and grease," Hill's letter on behalf of the LMSA states.
