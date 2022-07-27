CADILLAC — When many communities, including those in the Cadillac area, are having trouble finding people to fill positions, Cherry Grove Township has switched its fire and EMS service to full-time.
New Cherry Township Fire Chief Noah Knauf said his department switched to full-time services on July 11. Before the switch, Knauf said Cherry Grove was an on-call department.
With the switch, Knauf said response times have improved and instead of having to wait for a different EMS company to transport a patient once they are stabilized, they can take them to the hospital.
“Overall, it provides our citizens more and faster response time. We have qualified firefighters and EMTs. We still may do intercepts with MMR or Missaukee EMS,” he said. “(Going full-time) gets us on scene quicker and we don’t have to wait for fire or EMS to get on scene.”
While a lot has happened since he was hired in May as the fire chief to get to this point, Knauf said he was following in the path laid by former chiefs, including Randy Miles and Brian Johnson.
Last August, township voters passed a five-year millage, not to exceed 3-mills. The millage allows the township to provide funds to continue to offer fire protection and emergency medical services, including funding for fire and emergency medical services operations, staffing, training, vehicles, equipment and housing.
The 3 mills voters approved during last year’s primary was a renewal of the previously authorized 1.75 mills used for fire service and a new 1.25 mills millage for ambulance services.
Some of the cost to township property owners would be offset because the municipality would be the primary transporting ambulance for Cherry Grove Township, which means, while the township will still legally be obligated to bill a township resident’s insurance, the remainder of the bill will be “waived” for those residents.
That, however, is not the case for residents in Henderson and South Branch townships.
Currently, the township is seeking bids to put an addition on the fire station for sleeping quarters with the hope of occupancy before Nov. 15.
For Knauf, the switch to full-time fire and ambulance service is huge for the township and its residents.
“It is huge. The best part is our township residents wanted this. It is a huge step,” he said. “I tell my guys we are making history. We started as strictly fire and now in 2022, we have a transporting ambulance,” Knauf said. “It is a big step for our township and the townships we are in business with (Henderson and South Branch).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.