CADILLAC — Cadillac City Council on Monday night approved a half-million dollar bid for improvements to Chestnut Street.
Salisbury Excavating, Inc., of Tustin, Michigan won the contract, with a bid of $505,290.26 for the project.
Chestnut Street improvements are broken into two phases.
The first will happen this summer and covers the stretch of road between Linden and Colfax Streets.
That is the phase for which Salisbury Excavating bid and won the contract.
There was a $100,000 difference between the high and low bid. Salisbury Excavating had the low bid, while Crawford Contracting had the high bid at $616,056.07. There were five total bids, with companies in Cadillac, Falmouth and Reed City also submitting bids.
Council also approved a 10% contingency for the first phase of the Chestnut Street project, bringing the total awarded to $555,820.00.
