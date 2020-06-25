Chestnut Street reconstruction project is underway

CADILLAC — Part of Chestnut Street will be under construction for the rest of the summer.
The reconstruction of Chestnut Street between Colfax and Linden Streets began Wednesday and is expected to be completed by Labor Day, according to Connie Houk, project engineer for Prein and Newhof, who designed the project. Salisbury Excavating out of Tustin is the contractors.
Work on Wednesday started with "milling" (grinding) the pavement.
People who live on Chestnut Street between Colfax and Linden Streets will be able to use the road to get to their homes.
Farther west, Chestnut Street between Colfax Street and Leeson Street will be open only to local traffic (that section of Chestnut Street is due to be rebuilt in 2021).
The detour will last throughout the project's length and will take through traffic down Leeson Avenue, Division Street and Linden Street.
The reconstruction project includes removing and replacing asphalt pavement, curb and gutters; widening the street by two feet to have more room for bike lanes; rebuilding driveways from the street to the sidewalk and partially replacing sidewalks and upgrading sidewalk ramps.
Additionally, below-ground utilities will be replaced as-needed, Houk told the Cadillac News.
In a notice to residents who live on Chestnut Street that was also posted to the city's Facebook page, the city said that because fire hydrants are also being replaced, the city anticipates some small interruptions in water service. People will be notified in advance via a door tag.
Similarly, the city said people will continue to have access to their homes but that there may be intermittent driveway closures; when that happens, the contractor will let people know in advance. Residents should park on side streets when they can't access their driveways.
The notice also stated that when a block is under construction, residents should take their garbage cans to side streets for collection and that contractors will help if needed.
Mail delivery will not be affected.
People with disabilities who need accommodations should notify Juanita Avila at the City of Cadillac.
With a 10% contingency, this phase of the Chestnut Street project is budgeted at $555,820, though individual property owners won't be billed for the road reconstruction. The funds come from the city's major local streets fund, which gets income from the city's share of gas tax and registration fees.
