CADILLAC — Work on Chestnut Street between Colfax and Leeson is nearing completion, with only minor details remaining to be wrapped up before the roadway is ready to be reopened to vehicle traffic.
Project engineer Connie Houk, with Prein and Newhof, said base course paving on the street was done Tuesday and top course paving was done Wednesday. Pavement markings, permanent signs, restoration and seeding of the lawn areas are being performed this week as well.
She said the road will be reopened as soon as the pavement markings are completed, which could be as early as Friday.
“The project has gone very smoothly and work was completed within the scheduled timeframe,” said Houk, who commended contractor CJ’s Excavating of Cadillac, for job they’ve done.
Houk said the project improved the 7.5-mile Lake Cadillac bike route on Chestnut Street near the Cadillac High School.
“The roadway was widened to provide 5-foot bike lanes, as well as adding additional pavement markings and signing to delineate the bike lane,” Houk said.
A large part of the project was paid for with small urban grant funds from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The road has been torn up since mid-June and the expected completion date was early September.
Houk said residents can water their newly seeded tree lawn area if they’d like.
“New lawns need to be watered every day to keep the soil moist and help the grass seed to germinate,” Houk said.
Another project that is progressing on schedule in Cadillac is the reconstruction of Evart Street.
Concrete work has been completed except for a few small locations, Houk said. The driveway approaches were paved last week and early this week. Paving is scheduled for two weeks from now.
Once paving is finished, Houk said pavement markings and other minor work typically takes a day or two. After that, it’s likely the street will be opened up to motorists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.