CADILLAC — City leaders have a plan for the potholes on Chestnut Street.
During a presentation on the city’s capital improvement plans for the next six years, Finance Director Owen Roberts laid out the city’s plans for Chestnut Street, widely considered among the worst Cadillac streets due to potholes.
City council held a work session Monday afternoon to review the city’s priorities and capital improvement plan.
Roberts prefaced his comments to city council by saying he felt positively about the city’s ability to fund and execute planned road improvements. “We have a lot of capacity in those funds at this point.‘
Chestnut Street improvements will be split into two phases, with the first phase, funded by cash on hand in the city’s Major Local Streets fund, to begin this spring. Workers will rebuild Chestnut Street between Colfax and Linden Streets as soon as school lets out this spring.
That first phase will use cash the city already has in the Major Local Streets fund, which comes from the city’s share of gas and registration fees. MDOT also administers a small urban grants program, with the Wexford County Road Commission, CWTA and the city taking a share of the grant every three years.
According to the schedule, it’s not the city’s turn to use the $375,000 the grant provides. But the city and county road commission have agreed to a swap, which means $375,000 can come to the city this summer.
But Phase II on Chestnut Street will have to wait until spring 2021, because the funds wouldn’t be released to go out to bid until August, which would mean starting construction on Chestnut Street right when school is starting for the year. Instead, Phase II on Chestnut Street (Colfax through Leeson streets) will start right after school lets out in the spring/summer of 2021, Roberts said.
