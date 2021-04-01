CADILLAC — Teachers play an important role in family safety. As mandatory reporters, if teachers suspect a child is being hurt or neglected at home, they have to tell the authorities.
Over the past year, teachers haven't seen kids in-person as often. Some students are attending school fully virtually. Others see the kids in-person but not as often.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdowns began and schools closed or went virtual, teachers have said they're worried about the kids they don't see.
And child abuse experts have said that child abuse reports are going down because teachers aren't seeing the kids and aren't reporting.
It's been a concern nationally and locals say it's happening here, too.
"I would be in agreeance with the national story that I saw that a lot of the reports come through the schools," said Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer. "A lot of the reporting comes from mandatory reporters like teachers. The teachers aren't seeing them face-to-face."
Reports are down, but that doesn't mean incidents are down; the incidents just aren't getting reported, or aren't getting reported as often.
About 90% of Missaukee County's child abuse referrals come from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the agency where teachers report suspected abuse and neglect.
Neglect cases don't often reach the sheriff's office; the sheriff's office handles physical or sexual abuse accusations but a neglect accusation (such as inadequate food in the home) typically would be handled first by MDHHS rather than rise to the level of calling the cops.
It's rare that the sheriff's office is anybody's first call for child abuse, unless the abuse is in-progress, such as domestic violence when one parent calls 911 after the other parent assaults somebody in the house, Yancer explained.
"I would be of the opinion that, yes, we are still catching the major abuse type of situations that occur," Yancer said. "Are we catching the ones where maybe a parent has disciplined the kid and got a little overzealous or it crosses that line into abuse versus discipline? Some of those might be slipping through the cracks because of the pandemic going on."
Yancer didn't have local stats but the Children's Trust Fund of Michigan does, and it shows that reports dropped in 2020; there were about 30,000 fewer reports than in previous years.
In 2019, there were 99,788 reports, of which 95,868 were assigned for investigation; then in 2020 there were 71,991 reports and 70,242 assigned for investigation.
"In 2020 24% of investigations resulted in evidence of abuse or neglect," a Children's Trust Fund fact sheet states. "Thirty-three percent of victims were under the age of four. In approximately 64% of all cases, the perpetrator was the parent (biological, adoptive, putative or step-parent)."
Karen Staub, prevention coordinator for Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council, called attention to the high cost of child abuse to the state and nation. Citing a 2005 Caldwell and Noor report, the Children's Trust Fund estimated the costs of child abuse in Michigan at $1,827,694,855.
"Prevention programs cost 96 to 98% less than reactionary service," Staub said, referencing the Children's Trust Fund fact sheet. "Plus the harm reduction to children is immeasurable and priceless."
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. In a newsletter, Staub recommended the following steps to combat child abuse.
1. Mentoring
Both kids and parents can benefit from a mentor. Parents might benefit from a mentor who can help out, invite them to community events or school functions or otherwise help parents to feel like they aren't alone. For kids, a mentor can be another supportive relationship that helps them "build resilience and achieve positive outcomes in the face of adversity."
2. Advocate for policies that support children and families.
"A top cause for child abuse and neglect is the lack of knowledge of child development leading to unrealistic expectations of children and higher stress for parents," Staub's newsletter states. "Examine and support policies and programs that further child development education and that work to protect children with a focus on preventing child abuse and neglect before it happens."
3. Donate
"By donating time and money to prevention organizations, sharing your expertise, taking the time to tutor or volunteer at area schools and events, or offering to help families in your neighborhood, you can have a meaningful impact on the lives of children throughout the community."
