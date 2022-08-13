EVART— Child advocate and Reed City resident Debbie Todd approached the Evart School Board during a Tuesday meeting to remind its members of mandated reporting practices.
Todd attended the board’s monthly meeting in July and made a few statements regarding an alleged sexual assault involving two Evart schools students that occurred on school grounds earlier this year.
Todd told the board that following her attendance at the July board meeting, she spoke with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, several Title IX directors and a few prosecuting attorneys.
She said it was communicated to her by these resources that the only time a mandatory report does not have to be made, along with a Title IX investigation, is if the incident occurred at the collegiate level, and the victim has the authority to decide whether it’s reported to the police.
She continued by citing a memo from the Michigan Department of Education dated Aug. 8, 2019 that outlined the updated mandated reporting requirements for local school districts.
“I just wanted to share this with you, because you’re under the umbrella of the state department,” Todd said. “In accordance with section 3(a) of Michigan Code of Law 722.623, the Child Protection Law, teachers, school counselors and school administrators are required to report suspected child abuse or neglect as mandated reporters.”
Todd added that when a teacher, counselor or administrator suspects child abuse or neglect, an oral report must be made to MDHHS within 72 hours.
“So while you can make a Title IX report, that does not negate you making a mandatory report to the police or CPS, or both,” she said.
In closing her statement, Todd told the board she was confused as to why the district hired its own attorney, when they could have involved the police for no cost. Additionally, she told the board that she hopes they complete some form of professional development on mandated reporting for all district staff.
The parent of the alleged victim, an Evart Middle School student, was also in attendance Tuesday, but chose not to speak during public comment. The parent has addressed the board at three previous board meetings looking for answers as to why the alleged sexual assault their child was involved in was not reported to the police by the school, after they were made aware of the incident.
Following the meeting, the parent told the Cadillac News that there wasn’t much to say.
“The board understands where we stand,” the parent said. “I still haven’t received great answers.”
The parent is still looking to find out why neither the police nor Child Protective Services were contacted by the school following the alleged assault, and why their spouse, an Evart teacher, was held responsible for the incident and issued five days without pay.
After the adjournment of a special meeting held July 28, the parent said they had a chance to speak with the district’s attorney and clarify information regarding the alleged incident their child was involved in. For now, the parent said they’re pursuing their options and will still return to meetings to ask questions as they come up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.