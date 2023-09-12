CADILLAC — Children had the opportunity to aim a fire hose, meet and interact with first responders and escape a smoke-filled room Monday at the Child Safety Expo in Cadillac.
This year’s expo included free food courtesy of Papa John’s and the Cadillac Fire Department. A fire safety trailer was onsite, which gave kids the opportunity to practice escaping from a simulated smoke-filled home.
Kids also explored a real fire engine, safety gear and equipment. They also were able to touch and learn all about the equipment needed to put out a fire and use a fire hose to knock over pylons.
