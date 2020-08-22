LAKE CITY — Just three years ago, childcare expenses dropped an unexpected $100,000 bill in Missaukee County commissioners' laps when the fiscal year was wrapping up.
In a change of fortune, this upcoming year the county anticipates budgeting nearly $300,000 less for childcare expenses.
The decrease is the result of two changes in the way the childcare system operates in the county.
THE FINANCES
For counties, childcare expenses arise when a child needs to go into foster care or when a child needs to be institutionalized.
That can be either because the child has been abused or neglected or it can be because the child has themselves gotten into trouble with the law.
In the past, counties were on the hook first. They'd get billed, pay it, and then the state would pay back its share, about 50%.
That billing process meant counties needed more cash to cover expenses.
But that's changing.
Now, the state is getting billed first.
In the nick of time, too. With local governments still not sure how much revenue to expect in the coming years, due to anticipated economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, breathing room in the budget helps.
In Missaukee County, commissioners have approved a Fiscal Year 2021 budget that is $459,937 less than the $11,279,274 budget was in FY 2020.
More than half of the decrease is due to anticipated reduced spending in childcare expenses—about $286,925 less than last year.
"We've completely flip-flopped who is the primary fiduciary, in essence," said Precia Garland, Missaukee County Administrator, about the change in bill-paying. "We were getting reimbursed, but you're still showing all the expenses running through your budget ... We're not playing the game that way any longer, so that helps reduce the budget."
THE CHILDCARE
Missaukee County's reduced childcare expenses aren't only the result of re-arranging bills.
The drop in expenses is also the result of a conscious decision to try to keep kids in the home and community if at all possible.
Personnel changes—Melissa Ransom as probate judge and Nicholas Bailey as juvenile officer and referee—have brought a different approach to the county.
"We have a philosophy of placing kids as a last resort," Bailey said.
Instead of sending kids to foster care or a juvenile facility, Bailey said the probate team is now trying to provide in-home services, such as counseling.
That's cheaper than institutionalization, which can cost $414 a day, Bailey noted.
And Bailey said keeping kids with their families can be better for the community.
"I believe it has a better impact if we can keep the kids in the community and they can get the services they need in the community," Bailey said.
Bailey and Ransom are part of a broader push to keep kids out of residential facilities.
"There's a huge statewide initiative to reduce the number of kids that we have in residential facilities," said Carey Adrianse, acting director of Wexford Missaukee Department of Health and Human Services. "There's much better outcomes for kids that either remain home with their families or can remain in community-like settings, such as a foster home."
FOSTER CARE
Interested in helping kids stay in the community? Adrianse said the department is always looking for foster parents, particularly people willing to take in teenagers.
The department offers trauma training to help foster parents understand the behaviors they may witness and offer tips for how to interact with kids who have a history of trauma.
Call 231-779-4500 and ask to speak to somebody from foster care licensing, Adrianse said.
