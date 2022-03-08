MANTON — Talk about a satisfying night: not only were attendees at a weekend fundraising event in Manton able to fill their bellies with chili and pie, they also were able to throw food at a public official.
On Saturday, the Manton Area Chamber of Commerce held their 16th annual chili cookoff and pie auction at the Barn Hall, and this year’s event featured a new attraction — “Pie the Mayor” — which gave attendees the opportunity to bid on a pie they could throw at Mayor Sam Cronkhite.
Samantha Helsel paid $185 for the privilege, although Cronkhite said by the end of the night, about 20 pies had been heaved at his face, each sold for $5.
Around 100 people attended the event, which featured 13 chilis and 10 different pies submitted by community members.
The first place chili winner was Ron and Dawn Price; second place winner was Robert Priest; and third place winner was James Fewlass. First place pie winner was Katherine Priest; second place was Lisa Gillett; and third place was Joann Treiber.
“The community came together to support the event and have a great time,” reads an event summary on the Manton Chamber of Commerce website. “No one walked away hungry.”
“It was a fantastic night of delicious food and good friends,” Cronkhite told the Cadillac News.
All told, Cronkhite said the event raised just under $1,000 toward future events organized by the chamber. Cronkhite said they also raised $185 for the Manton Senior Center.
The next chamber-sponsored events in Manton are Easter in the Park on April 16 and the Fish Derby on Lake Billings, which starts on April 27.
For more information, go to www.mantonmichigan.com or look up the Manton Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
