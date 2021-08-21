LAKE CITY — Terry Corrigan knows a little about the auto industry as the owner of Classic Chevrolet in Lake City and he absolutely believes the semiconductor chip shortage is impacting his business and others like it.
Corrigan said it doesn’t matter the make or model of the vehicle, the impact is universal when it comes to the shortage. He also said General Motors has tried to prioritize full-size pick-ups and SUVs, but the chip shortage is still impacting the number of vehicles that can be produced.
He said business 101 will tell you when there are issues with supplies, it ultimately impacts prices. That said, Corrigan said his dealership is doing what it can to keep prices low for customers.
“Life still happens. That is why cars are manufactured. There could be a myriad of different life events (that made someone need to purchase a vehicle). Sometimes it is a fender-bender, families are growing or becoming smaller,” he said.
“Seasons come along and people need four-wheel drive. We have to make sure we have something available for them.”
He said his dealership has a good amount of pre-owned vehicles on the lot but as the chip shortage continues those vehicles and the market for them will continue to shrink as there are fewer and fewer new vehicles for people to purchase.
Although the issues from the chip shortage are still causing supply shortages, Corrigan said he believes the auto industry has started the bailing of water and “the ship has started to right itself but it is a slow process.”
“General Motors has done a fantastic job at sourcing what they need to keep the plants going,” he said. “I can’t even imagine what it would be like to work in manufacturing right now.”
Last week, U.S. Senators from Michigan Gary Peters, Debbie Stabenow and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown urged the Taiwanese government to continue working to mitigate the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage that has impacted American auto manufacturers, causing plants to idle and resulting in layoffs for workers throughout the auto industry’s supply chain. In a letter drafted by the senators to Taiwan’s representative to the U.S., Bi-Khim Hsiao, the senators thanked Taiwan for working to address the global chip shortage, while emphasizing that additional steps can be taken to increase chip production.
“These plants are absolutely critical to our state economies, employing tens of thousands of our constituents and supporting a critical supply base that amplifies their significance by as much as ten-fold,” the letter stated. “In what should be good news for our country’s economic recovery, demand for vehicles — from cars to commercial trucks — is now up, yet the lack of semiconductor chips is preventing this renewed demand from being met. At a time when our manufacturers should be adding extra shifts, they have had to idle U.S. plants or curtail production.
“…We value your efforts to address the shortage and are hopeful you will continue to work with your government and foundries to do everything possible to mitigate the risk confronting our state economies.”
Last week, Nissan announced its huge factory in Smyrna, Tennessee, would close for two weeks starting Aug. 16 due to computer chip shortages brought on by a coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia.
The shutdown is among the longest at any U.S. auto plant of this size since the semiconductor shortage, which has hobbled auto production worldwide, started to hit late last year.
Few U.S. factories have been down for two weeks in a row, and they usually are plants that make lower-volume, less-profitable vehicles, such as sedans. Automakers have tried to conserve chips for plants that make their top sellers, largely SUVs and pickup trucks. But pickup truck plants have been shut down sporadically as well, including three recently shut down General Motors factories.
With continuing COVID-19 outbreaks across the semiconductor supply chain in Asia and other regions, supply problems may last even longer than that, according to Guidehouse Research Principal Analyst Sam Abuelsamid.
The shortage and plant closures, coupled with strong consumer demand in the U.S., have caused shortages of new vehicles across the nation. That has driven up prices, and the shortage has spilled into the market for used vehicles.
The chip shortage is starting to improve, but the coronavirus delta variant is starting to cause problems at factories in the semiconductor supply chain, making matters worse, said Phil Amsrud, senior principal analyst for IHS Markit who studies the chip market.
Large chip foundries in Taiwan and elsewhere in Asia take large silicon wafers and turn them into multiple smaller integrated circuits. They’re then shipped to “back end” manufacturers in Malaysia where they are cut into chips that are used in automotive control computers.
But outbreaks among workers in those factories, and in the shipping business, are affecting supplies again, as evidenced by the Nissan shutdown, Amsrud said. Also, chips that automakers are getting now may not be the right ones for products they want to build in the future, he said.
In addition, many countries that do the back-end work like Malaysia have low vaccination rates, Amsrud noted.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
