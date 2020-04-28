Choir mom was 'life of the party'

MESICK — She once admired a waitress's earrings so much, so effusively, so repetitively that the waitress just ... gave her the dangly earrings.
Sue Schuster was like that. Enthusiastic, talking to everybody, making friends wherever she went.
Opinionated, too, her sons say.
"She never refrained from speaking her mind or telling anybody else how she felt," said Jason Bohannon, her youngest son. "She was very, very aware of her feelings—as were everybody else."
That was true right up through her final weeks.
Sue Schuster, 72, of Mesick died Sunday night after complications from COVID-19.
She was in and out of the hospital, and had strong opinions about the hospitals she preferred to use.
When she was about to be hospitalized a couple weeks ago she wasn't ready to go, emergency medical technicians got Schuster to the door right as a hail storm started.
"They had to stand there four or five minutes before they could wheel her on out," her husband, Dallas Schuster, told the Cadillac News on Monday. "I thought, 'She must have some power up there or somewhere to make that happen.'"
Schuster's son, Mike Hepner, was the first in the family to get sick. He was hospitalized in Traverse City, where they called him "Miracle Mike" after being on a ventilator and recovering. Sue was hospitalized shortly after Mike, then came home but soon she was hospitalized again. Dallas, 76, also had a cough but not as bad as his wife or her son.
Blood clots developed in her leg, and it needed to be amputated in Traverse City. Sue, who had pre-existing health problems, deteriorated. Though the family wasn't able to see her during her earlier hospitalizations for COVID-19, Dallas was permitted to be with her Sunday night as she died.
Now the family has gathered together—while wearing face masks—to support one another in grief and work out the logistics of what comes next. Between the two of them, Sue and Dallas had five sons; Mike Hepner, Jason Bohannon, Dallas Schuster Jr., Dan Schuster and Ron Schuster.
They said they'll probably hold a gathering later.
Though Sue had heart problems—she had a heart attack sometime around 1993, the family says—she threw herself into supporting her kids, particularly Hepner, 50, is part of The Patriots Choir, the local choir for adults with special needs.
"Mike always wanted to sing, so she was pretty happy about it," Dallas said in response to a question about Sue's reaction to Mike joining the choir.
Judy Nicholls, another Patriot Choir parent, said Sue poured love and enthusiasm into the choir.
"She had a heart for following the group, and supporting all of their efforts," Nicholls said.
Sue could be found at nearly every performance, at parades (she liked to throw candy to the crowd) and at many rehearsals.
Sometimes that was to her own consternation.
Once, when the Patriot Choir was rehearsing "Danny Boy," Sue had just about had her fill of listening to the song all day. The family went to dinner at the Eagles in Lake City afterward.
Mike had the jukebox play "Danny Boy," to Sue's chagrin. It became a tradition.
"Had to pick on her a little bit, I guess," Dallas said.
Sue also served as Assistant Director of the Special Olympics locally, her son, Jason Bohannon, said.
"She loved everybody. She accepted everybody. She didn't have any prejudices, any judgments," Jason told the newspaper. "She was the life of the party everywhere she went."
She was sweet, according to her grandson, Cedar Bohannon, 18.
"She was always there for me," Cedar said. "She'd text me out of nowhere, grab ahold of me and go places."
She loved restaurants. What kind?
"Ones that served food," one of her sons cracked in a family phone call to the Cadillac News.
To honor her memory, the family says they'll probably go bowling.
Of course, that will have to wait, as the state is still under a "Stay Home" order due to COVID-19.
"Wash your hands. Don't touch your face," Jason said. "Don't make friends right now, I guess. Wear a mask."