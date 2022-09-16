CADILLAC — The Cadillac Christian Reformed Church is bringing back a popular electronic drop-off event with the help of local recycling company, Ms. Green.
Church member and event organizer Ria Cunningham said the last time they held the collection was eight or 10 years ago. Cunningham said the event grew to be so “enormous” that the recycling company they were working with at the time had a difficult time handling all the items they were receiving.
“It’s been quite awhile,” Cunningham said. “For three years in a row we did it, and the response was always very positive ... This is a service to the community, so we’re not putting more things in the landfill we don’t need to.”
The event will be held Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon, the same day that a household hazardous waste drop-off will be held at the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Items will be collected at the church, located at 1110 East Division St., and basically anything with a cord will be accepted, such as laptops, gaming systems, small appliances, phones and hair dryers.
The only things that won’t be accepted will be televisions and items over 50 pounds.
Organizers ask that attendees limit the number of items they bring to one-pickup truck or trailer.
During the event, Ms. Green also will have its paper shredder onsite for people to dispose of old documents for $6 per banker/copy paper box or kitchen bag.
Ms. Green co-owner Rita Meech said the electronic items collected at the event will be sent to another company, which will recycle any usable components such as rare metals.
Meech said the recycling market has improved in recent years, particularly for paper products, which were in extremely high demand following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were hoarding items such as toilet paper.
Meech’s business partner, Luke Mattison, said that recyclable paper products rose in price during that time from around $30 a ton to $160 at the peak of demand, although it has since dropped down to around $90 a ton.
“For us, it helped,” Mattison said.
“Having a little extra is very helpful,” agreed Meech, who added that even with higher prices for the paper they collect, they’re still not a “profit-making business.”
“We’re very rare,” Meech said. “It’s mostly municipalities and waste companies that collect recycling — not because they want to but because customers want it.”
In the near future, Meech said they’ll be able to accept glass bottles thanks to a machine they’re purchasing with a $10,000 grant they were awarded recently by the federal government. Meech said the machine will enable them to pulverize the glass — mostly from wine bottles — into mulch, which they can then resell.
