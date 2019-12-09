CADILLAC — The holidays are a time to exchange gifts, sing carols and decorate a Christmas tree.
But for those who gathered at the Cadillac National Guard Armory over the weekend, a Christmas celebration had a heavier meaning.
Set to deploy in March, soldiers and their families gathered together for a big Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7 complete with food, Santa, presents and, most importantly, each other.
“It’s not easy,‘ said Sgt. Sean Wood. “You want the holiday to be filled with joy, but it has its tougher moments too. So you try and spend as much time with your family as you can.‘
The Family Readiness Group puts on a Christmas celebration each year. But, with deployment just around the corner, they knew this year had to be special.
To add a little joy to what may otherwise be a tough holiday, Wood’s wife and FRG President Cynthia Wood and other FRG members put together a night filled with games, presents and lots of laughs.
A special visit from Santa meant each child at the party got a small gift and a candy cane and each soldier received a high altitude training mask.
“This will be the last major holiday families get to spend together before the deployment,‘ Cynthia said. “It is about making this Christmas a little extra special.‘
Wood, who will be deploying for the third time, said Cynthia has been working nonstop to get the Christmas party together.
“Our house has been filled with gifts and stuff,‘ he said. “She has done almost everything to get tonight up and running. She has been busy, that’s for sure.‘
Once deployed, Wood said Cynthia will also be in charge of getting care packages together and shipped for those deployed overseas. He said Cynthia has also been helping those who have not gone through a deployment yet.
“A lot of the wives who have not been through a holiday like this have been coming to Cynthia for advice on what to expect, what is the hardest part and what to be excited about,‘ he said. “She has been a big help in this deployment.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.