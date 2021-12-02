EVART — After holiday celebrations were put on hold last year due to COVID-19, the City of Evart is excited to get back into the holiday spirit. Though this year’s holiday kickoff will be a little different.
This year there won’t be a Christmas carnival outside the depot, as there has been in the past, City of Evart Mayor Chris Emerick said. However, this holiday season, there will be a Christmas lighted parade at 6 p.m., a tree lighting at the Evart Depot and ice skating should weather allow.
Though there is no Christmas is a Small Town celebration being put on by the Crossroads Church this year, Emerick said she hopes to combine the parade and tree lighting with the usual tradition to create a day of holiday fun for the community.
“We aren’t replacing the Christmas in a Small town celebration,” She said. “We are hoping it will return in the future and possible make it an all day event.”
With 25 vendors and floats already signed up for the parade, Emerick said she is hoping for even more when looking back at the number that participated in this year’s Fourth of July parade.
“We had about 60 participants in the Fourth of July parade,” she said. “After having a year of celebration missing, people are excited to have that once again.”
Following the parade down Main Street, the festivities will continue at the Evart Depot with a tree lighting, a visit from Santa and ice skating. In the past, Evart has cleared out the skate part across the street from the depot. But for safety concerns, Emerick said the ice rink will be set up by the depot.
“Normally, yes, we would have used the skate park, but with the time of day and people having to cross the street, we just thought it would be safer to have everything on the same side (of the road).”
After more than a year without celebrations, Emerick is excited to show off Evart once again and rekindle a sense of community.
“I want people to really leave with a sense of community,” she said. “We have such an amazing little town and I am excited to showcase what a special place this is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.