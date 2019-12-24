The following church events are scheduled to celebrate Christmas:
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Cadillac
What: Christmas Eve Service
Info: We will have communion, candlelight, and a special message for the whole family.
Time: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: LifeHouse Assembly of God, 1120 W Division St.
Evart
What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Info: Come celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Evart United Methodist Church, corner of 1st and Cherry streets
Harrietta
What: Christmas Eve Service
Info: All are welcome.
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Harrietta United Methodist Church, 116 N. Davis St.
Lake City
What: Christmas Eve Communion and Candlelight Service
Info: Featuring Ed Gilbert telling the story of the Christmas carol “Silent Night.‘
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road
Contact: 231-839-2948
What: Candlelight service of nine lessons and carols
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Place: First Presbyterian Church of Lake City
Contact: 231-839-2267
Mesick
What: Christmas Eve Service
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Faith Lutheran Church
Reed City
What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Info: Services at 6:15 and 11 p.m. All are welcome.
Date: Tuesday
Place: Trinity Lutheran Church
Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Reed City
What: Christmas Dinner
Info: Open to the public, all are welcome.
Time: Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Church of the First Born, 310 S. Higbee
Cost: Free
