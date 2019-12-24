The following church events are scheduled to celebrate Christmas:

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Cadillac

What: Christmas Eve Service

Info: We will have communion, candlelight, and a special message for the whole family.

Time: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday

Place: LifeHouse Assembly of God, 1120 W Division St.

Evart

What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Info: Come celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Evart United Methodist Church, corner of 1st and Cherry streets

Harrietta

What: Christmas Eve Service

Info: All are welcome.

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Harrietta United Methodist Church, 116 N. Davis St.

Lake City

What: Christmas Eve Communion and Candlelight Service

Info: Featuring Ed Gilbert telling the story of the Christmas carol “Silent Night.‘

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road

Contact: 231-839-2948

What: Candlelight service of nine lessons and carols

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Place: First Presbyterian Church of Lake City

Contact: 231-839-2267

Mesick

What: Christmas Eve Service

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Faith Lutheran Church

Reed City

What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Info: Services at 6:15 and 11 p.m. All are welcome.

Date: Tuesday

Place: Trinity Lutheran Church

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Reed City

What: Christmas Dinner

Info: Open to the public, all are welcome.

Time: Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Church of the First Born, 310 S. Higbee

Cost: Free

