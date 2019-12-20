CADILLAC — Theaters nationwide welcome moviegoers queueing to watch “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker." It is the final film in the third Star Wars trilogy. The previous film in the Skywalker saga, “The Last Jedi," left many fans disappointed. While fans are excited for the premiere of “Rise of Skywalker," many are also apprehensive that it will have the same shortcomings as the previous film.
Despite fan backlash against “The Last Jedi," it was very financially successful. The film was the thirteenth highest grossing film of all time, grossing $1.3 billion at the box office. Rotten Tomatoes, an online review-aggregation website for film and television, showed that critics overwhelmingly gave the film high marks as well. However, many diehard Star Wars fans will still contend that the film is one of the worst Star Wars installments.
Dissident critic, Wendy Shreve, from “Featuring Film" agrees with fans about “The Last Jedi." She said, “A movie that allows for considerable plot development becomes stuffed to the brim with zigzagging, quick scene changes that left me sated, not satisfied." Self-described Star Wars expert and Star Wars fan, Aaron Darrow concurs. The Cadillac High School senior says “I’ll never forget what Rian Johnson did — a lot of upset fans." He describes the “The Last Jedi" as a “cinematic failure" and explains that the film was rife with “plot holes and continuity issues." Darrow hopes that “Rise of Skywalker" doesn’t disappoint in the same way.
Pre-release reviews of “Rise of Skywalker" from critics are hopeful. Rebecca Harrison from “Sight and Sound" says, “The Rise of Skywalker pays dividends in fan service, and it pushes every nostalgic button on its dashboard. It’s very funny." However, other critics are incredibly disappointed. James Berardinelli of “ReelViews" says, “It’s too bad that the Star Wars saga has saved the worst for last." While Darrow is worried that Berardinelli may be right, he is still optimistic. Darrow explains that he hopes “Rise of Skywalker" will redeem the Skywalker saga.
Richard Shults, manager of Cadillac 4 movie theater, said that he is prepared for the legions of fans that will turn out for “Rise of Skywalker." Shults said that his theater has “a lot of stock on hand," and that he has many staff ready to assist moviegoers. Cadillac 4 has two copies of the film, and “Rise of Skywalker" will be shown in two auditoriums simultaneously.
Of course, safety is always a concern for Shults at busy premieres like this one. While he encourages fans to dress up for the premiere, he has a “no mask" policy. He adds, there will be “no weapons plastic or otherwise." In addition to any safety concerns, Shults said that today’s lightsabers light up brightly and can be very distracting to other moviegoers while watching the film.
If you are uncertain whether or not to watch “Rise of Skywalker," Darrow encourages you to understand that it is the last film in this trilogy. If you haven’t seen the other Star Wars films, Darrow still recommends that you go and watch “Rise of Skywalker." Darrow says of Star Wars, “It may look stupid and cheesy, but it’s just like a classic adventure story. If you haven’t seen it, you’re missing out."
