Whether you live in Northern Michigan or southeastern Detroit, or in an entirely different state, or even country, the one thing that does join us all is our love for Christmas cookies, but did you know they were originally called “cooky‘ when referencing one, and “cookies‘ when referencing more than one?
This eventual changing of the “y‘ to an “i‘ and adding an “e‘ for use in the singular reference occurred — likely — out of pure laziness, which is interesting given that cookie-making is the last thing a lazy person would do because there is just too much work that goes into them, especially at Christmas.
Christmas cookie making takes time, effort, and attention, plus a little elbow grease to clean up the mess that will be made. However, in the end it is well worth the effort for all the comfort, love, and lasting memories those cookies will end up stitching into the fabric of our lives.
I for one feel very blessed to have an Eastern European ancestry because it landed my soul in a kitchen that was never idle, except for Sundays.
Mom was passionate about cooking, and made such outstanding baked goods that she had to open her own bakery to keep up with demand.
she put all six of her daughters — me included — to work (at young ages), so we all got an education in pastries and bread, whether we liked it or not.
I took to it like a duck does to water, which caused my father to comment, “Looks like there’s flour in your blood.‘
Once I grew up and had two daughters of my own, I found that they didn’t think that much about baking, so what my father had said about me appeared to not transfer onto them.
I didn’t give it much thought until my first granddaughter arrived, and I decided to introduce her to baking by whipping up some Christmas sugar cookie dough.
Elizabeth was just 3 at the time, but already was showing her personality by insisting that she be called, “Bea.‘
Watching her roll, cut, and then decorate her very first batch of Christmas cookies suddenly reminded me of just how magical Christmas can be.
Watching as amazement filled Bea’s eyes as she popped opened the lids on bowls that revealed the bold and brilliantly-colored glittery sugars was a true delight to see, but it was soon trumped by the joy that lit up her face as she successfully iced her very first cookie.
Hearing her joyful, little-girl giggles warmed my heart with the same joy that was flooding her young eyes, touching me so deeply that it brought tears to mine.
I will never forget that Christmas in time, nor the joy that it brought into both our lives. Seeing her so thrilled with learning to bake made me realize that it was quite likely what my father saw on my own face so long ago, which prompted me to exclaim, “Looks like there’s flour in your blood, Bea.‘
While this year is preventing us from baking with relatives, I do feel fortunate to have the memories that I do. However, if by chance you do not have memories to fall back on then I suggest making some new ones by baking up some cookies, even if it is just for you.
Here now are some fabulously-flavored sugar cookie selections, along with an easy and awesome icing recipe, to help you wake that inner Christmas child in you — ENJOY.
Giveaway!
Congratulations to Dave Schneider of Cadillac. He's the winner of the Dec. 7 Holiday Gift Giveaway featuring over $50 worth of Redmond products!
My special, weekly holiday gift giveaway exclusively for Cadillac News readers will continue from now until 12/28.
For a chance to win this week's special gift, simply be the first person to correctly answer this week's question:
"How was the word, 'cookie' originally spelled?‘
Submit your answer by phone or text to: (269) 625-5817; or by Email to: laurakurella@yahoo.com.
Be sure to provide your name and contact information, and city.
Good luck, and thank you for reading the Cadillac News.
Crisp ‘n’ Delicious Sugar Cookies
Prep:20 mins; Cook:8 mins; Additional: 2 hrs., 32 mins; Total:3 hrs.; Yield: 5 dozen
1 1/2 cups butter, softened
2 cups granulated sugar
4 eggs
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
5 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon unrefined mineral salt
In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Stir in the flour, baking powder, and salt. Cover, and chill dough for at least one hour (or overnight).
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll out dough on floured surface 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick. Cut into shapes with any cookie cutter. Place cookies 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake 6 to 8 minutes in preheated oven. Cool completely.
Soft ‘n’ Chewy Sugar Cookies
Prep Time: 5 mins; Cook Time:10 mins; Total Time:15 mins. Yield: 36 cookies.
1 cup butter, softened
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
1 large egg
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon unrefined mineral salt
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/4 cup granulated sugar for rolling cookies
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat. In a mixing bowl, cream together butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, no longer. Add egg and mix until well-combined.
Stir in flour, baking powder, and salt until well-combined. Stir in vanilla.
Scoop cookie dough by the tablespoon full and roll into a ball.
Add granulated sugar to a large bowl for rolling cookie dough in before baking. Place each ball of cookie dough into the bowl of granulated sugar and roll to coat well. Place cookie dough onto baking sheet, spacing about 1 1/2-inches to 2 inches apart. Lightly press each cookie down. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned.
Sugar Cookie Icing
(Icing dries hard and shiny, and the colors stay bright)
Prep:15 mins; Total:15 mins; Yield:1 dozen cookies' worth
1 cup confectioners' sugar
2 teaspoons milk
2 teaspoons light corn syrup
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
assorted food coloring
In a small bowl, stir together confectioners' sugar and milk until smooth. Beat in corn syrup and almond extract until icing is smooth and glossy. If icing is too thick, add more corn syrup.
Divide into separate bowls, and add food colorings to each to desired intensity. Dip cookies, or paint them with a brush.
