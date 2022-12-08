LAKE CITY — The Christmas spirit is arriving in Lake City early this weekend.
The Firemen’s Association is hosting its annual Christmas Fun Day on Saturday, Dec. 10, and this year Board President Fred West said they’re hoping to have more activities and bigger turnouts.
“Our goal is, every time we do one of these things, we try to go a little bit bigger the next year,” West said.
Firemen’s Association Vice President Joe Kowalski said the day will start with their Breakfast with Santa event. This event will take place at the Lake City Elementary School from 9 a.m. to noon.
All sorts of free food and drinks will be offered, including pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, milk and more. Mr. and Mrs. Claus, an elf and a reindeer will also drop by to say hello.
“It’s all free,” Kowalski said. “If someone wants to donate, they can donate, but everything is free to make sure all the kids can come no matter what.”
During the breakfast, Kowalski said they’ll also have some decorating activities for the kids. One of those activities will be decorating cookies and ornaments. Kowalski said they have thousands of ornaments left over from last year and are working on partnering with someone to make the cookies.
“If we have to, we’ll do it ourselves,” he said.
Throughout the day, Kowalski said Blairs Acres will be giving wagon rides to families.
The Missaukee District Library will also have an activity going on, too. Library Director Laura Marion said from 9 a.m. to noon, families can come out for some crafts.
Marion said the Missaukee Conservation District is providing seed paper for kids to make Christmas cards and tags. There’ll also be supplies available to make Christmas bracelets and ornaments.
The library’s Christmas book sale will be going on during the event. Marion said people can also sign up to potentially win a free Christmas jar full of candy. Three winners for the jars will be drawn on Dec. 21.
The night activities will begin around dusk. Kowalski said they plan to decorate and light two trees at the Lake City Elementary School around dusk. The tree lighting will then lead into the day’s final event: the Christmas Cruise.
The cruise will start at 6 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in joining. Kowalski said people can contact him or the Lake City Area Fire Department on Facebook page about joining.
“Anybody who wants to throw some lights on their vehicle can come,” he said.
“The first year we started the parade, I don’t think we had 15 vehicles, and last year there were probably 25 to 30, so hopefully it gets bigger this year.”
Kowalski said they will line up vehicles along Front Street and go up and down every side street until arriving at Houghton Street.
The Lake City Area Fire Department is also collecting candy and gifts. These items will handed out to families in need on Christmas Eve. Kowalski said people can drop off these items at the Lake City Hall building.
West and Kowalski said the best part of putting on the Christmas Fun Day every year, seeing all the children and their smiling faces. This year, they’re hoping to see even more happy faces than they have before.
“That’s what it’s about,” Kowalski said. “It’s the kids and the community. That’s what makes it worth it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.