Christmas in a Small Town returns to Evart

EVART — The holiday season has arrived, and the city of Evart is getting festive this weekend with a full schedule of annual Christmas in a Small Town events.
While most pieces of Christmas in a Small Town were able to stick around through the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some activities making a post-COVID return, like the Christmas Carnival.
Evart Mayor and Christmas in a Small Town organizer Chris Emerick said there’s holiday fun to be had from morning until evening on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Attendees can shop for gifts at a local vendor expo, participate in giveaways, caroling and other activities, and enjoy a lighted parade downtown. Any vehicle is welcome to join the parade, as long as it’s been decorated with lights.
The day will kick off at 10 a.m. with an arts and crafts expo at the Osceola County Fairgrounds, followed by the Christmas Carnival and pictures with Santa, both of which begin at 3:30 p.m. Carnival activities include games, caroling tram rides, Euro Bungy, a story walk and Christmas movie.
Closing out the event is the lighted parade at 6 p.m. on Main Street, followed by a Christmas tree lighting at the Evart Depot. A Smoke Show food truck will be set up through the day with food and beverages for purchase.
Emerick said the COVID-related shutdowns of years past made it difficult for the community to connect over the holidays. It’s been a long year of attempting a return to normalcy, and so far, she said Evart residents have been eager to get back to the events they love most. She looks forward to seeing everyone together again.
“That was one thing over the last couple of years with all the shutdowns that you were kind of missing,” she said. “You didn’t have that social interaction with your neighbors as much, so being able to bring that back and bring back some of that sense of community is one thing that I’m definitely hoping to be able to do at these events.”
Evart’s holiday celebration has been dubbed Christmas in a Small Town, not just because of the city’s population, but because of the small-town value it provides to its locals and visitors around the holidays.
Everyone lends a hand during Christmastime in Evart. Emerick said it would be difficult to find a small businesses, churches and area organization that hasn’t used its resources to provide for the community as the holidays approach. Having the opportunity to arrange a day of free family events is “just that little extra cherry on top.”
A full schedule of Christmas in a Small Town activities are as follows:
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Small Business, Arts and Crafts Expo (Osceola County Fairgrounds Community Building)
• 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Christmas Carnival (Crossroads Church)
• 3:30 to 5 :30 p.m. — Photos with Santa (Evart Depot)
• 6 p.m. — Miracle on Main Street Lighted Parade and Tree Lighting (Main Street, Evart Depot.
