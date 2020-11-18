Christmas in the Park canceled

CADILLAC — Old Saint Nick is 1,740 years old, by some estimations.
Given that older people have a tougher time surviving COIVD-19, Santa Claus is in a very, very high-risk category.
And large gatherings are high-risk events.
Though the organizers of the annual "Christmas in the Park" event in downtown Cadillac at first planned to make some adjustments to the event for safety's sake, that's all changed.
Christmas in the Park 2020, originally scheduled for the day after Thanksgiving, has been canceled.
"This was a tough decision as this has been a long-standing tradition and will be the first year it has not been held in almost four decades," wrote organizers David and Jonathan McMahon in a letter to the community. "We realize that we could have barreled ahead with this event as the preparation has already taken place. But to 'everything there is a season.'"
The decision to call off Christmas in the Park had been in the works for several days; it wasn't prompted by expanded epidemic orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday.
David McMahon, who typically plays the trumpet at the event hosted by First Baptist, said he and his son had consulted with the health department, city personnel and the church.
"We thought, 'Well if we just plow ahead ... is that going to really be a good witness for Christ?" McMahon told the Cadillac News on Monday.
Though the event would be outdoors, physcial distancing would have been hard to pull off with several hundred people near the outdoor fireplace and the city's Christmas tree at City Park downtown.
"We weren't going to have proctors there that were going to tell people to step back," McMahon said.
During Monday night's council meeting, city council members Tiyi Schippers and Bryan Elenbaas lamented the cancellation of the event.
Schippers suggested that the community might all turn on porch and holiday lights at the same time instead.
Christmas in the Park is typically not just an opportunity for kids to meet Santa Claus; it also marks the moment, usually 6 p.m., when the city's Christmas tree is lit.
City Manager Marcus Peccia said the tree is scheduled to be lit "at dark" on Nov. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.