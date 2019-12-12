Christmas Irish dance performance open to the public

CADILLAC — Dancers from Northern Lights Irish Dance Academy will be performing “A Christmas Carol‘ at Cadillac High School’s auditorium this Friday and Saturday.
Lead instructor, Gina Dewey, explains that this event is open to the public and tickets are not required. A donation is requested for admission, and all donations will go toward competitions and workshops for the dancers.
The performances will take place Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and again on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
