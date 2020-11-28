REED CITY — This weekend is very important for Duddles Tree Farm, in Osceola County.
Owner Tony Duddles, whose father started the farm in 1957, said the sales they do this Saturday and Sunday — the weekend after Thanksgiving — typically are a good indication of how well they'll do the rest of the season.
"This coming weekend is big," said Duddles on Tuesday. "If it's busy, we'll be OK."
In a year that has been uncertain in so many respects as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Duddles said it remains to be seen how much the Christmas tree industry will be affected by the virus.
During the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, Duddles said they've had customers trickling in here and there Monday through Friday but weekends tend to be much busier. Last weekend, they sold about 70 trees, which is slightly fewer than normal, but Duddles said they're expecting to sell more than 300 trees this weekend.
Duddles said he's not sure how or if people's tree-buying plans will be changed by the pandemic; he hasn't heard anyone say that they're not going to be buying a tree this year because of financial hardship, although he has heard sentiments expressing more excitement to get a tree this year.
"This year has been so bad, people can't wait to get a tree," Duddles said. "They want some joy in their lives."
At Duddles Tree Farm, along with many other farms in the area, trees are sold at a wholesale level and on the retail level. At the wholesale level, Duddles said they harvest and ship trees to companies that sell them throughout the U.S., including in Ohio, Utah and Indiana. The trees they sell on a retail level are available to customers at the farm, both pre-cut and "choose and cut" varieties.
Generally speaking, Duddles said around two-thirds of their customers prefer pre-cut trees, which are set into PVC pipes buried into the ground. When a customer selects a tree, it's merely a matter of pulling it out of the pipe, baling it in netting and tying it to their vehicle for the ride home. In preparation for this weekend, crews at Duddles have been busy stockpiling trees near the display area, so when trees are sold to customers, they can quickly be replaced.
Over the years, Duddles said the popularity of natural trees has dropped somewhat in favor of artificial trees but by far the most popular species for a number of years running is Fraser fir, which are known for their soft needles and fragrant smell.
Families like Rochelle Holsworth and her two children, 12-year-old Joey and 9-year-old Ziva, wouldn't think of getting anything other than a real tree, particularly a Fraser fir.
"They give that good smell inside," said Joey during a recent trip to Duddles to pick out a tree (he was advocating for a 11- or 12-footer but they eventually settled on something a little more modestly sized). "They make you feel more at home on Christmas."
