REED CITY — Last week, Duddles Tree Farm owner Tony Duddles was a little apprehensive about Thanksgiving weekend, mainly because of the uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and how it might affect people's buying habits.
It turns out those worries were unfounded, as people across the country flocked to Christmas tree lots in record numbers to bring home some much-needed holiday cheer.
Duddles said they use Thanksgiving weekend, which is their busiest weekend of the year, to gauge how the rest of the season will go; if it goes well, that means the rest of the season likely will go well.
During a decent Thanksgiving weekend, Duddles said they sell around 300 trees, mostly fraser fir, which have been the most popular species for a number of years.
Last week, they did far better than they were expecting and even broke an all-time record for Saturday sales. The previous record was 134 trees sold in a single day. Last Saturday, they sold 174 trees and over the course of the holiday weekend, Duddles said they sold around 512-518 trees.
And that's not even counting the wreaths they also sold.
Duddles is one of a handful of operations in the Cadillac area that make their own wreaths, which they sell to other tree lots and onsite directly to customers.
Wreath sales have been fairly consistent over the years but Duddles said they've seen a slight uptick in the last three to four years.
Employees like 22-year-old Megan Leffingwell are quite proficient in making the wreaths using a specialized pedal-powered "machine."
Leffingwell demonstrated how the process works: first, pre-cut pine tree clippings are arranged on a metal wreath frame that contains a series of bars that are pinched together by the machine when the pedal is pressed. The pinched-together bars hold the clippings in place. Leffingwell arranges the larger clippings around the outside of the wreath and the smaller ones on the inside. It takes about 10 minutes to make a 14-inch wreath, assuming the clippings have already been cut to size.
Duddles said he's very optimistic about the rest of the season, not only because of how well they did over Thanksgiving weekend, but also because of what he's been hearing from customers.
"They're tired of all this COVID nonsense," Duddles said. "They're over it and they want to bring some joy into their lives."
The real Christmas tree industry, which has been battling increased interest in artificial trees, is glad to see that more Americans appear to be flocking to fresh-cut evergreens this season, seeking a bright spot amid the virus’s worsening toll.
It’s early in the season, but both wholesale tree farmers and small cut-your-own lots across the country are reporting strong demand, with many opening well before Thanksgiving. Businesses say they are seeing more people and earlier than ever.
A number of reasons are driving the uptick in interest. More Americans are staying home for the holidays amid pandemic restrictions and are realizing that for the first time in years — or maybe ever — they will be home to water a fresh-cut tree. With holiday parades and festivals canceled, stir-crazy families also are looking for a safe way to create special memories.
No one tracks annual sales of real trees because independent tree lots are so scattered, but those in the business estimate about 20 million trees or more are sold each year, most of them at big box stores such as Costco and Home Depot.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently proclaimed December as Michigan Christmas Tree Month honoring the economic, environmental and social benefits of the state’s Christmas tree industry.
“Real Michigan Christmas trees are an important tradition for many families, whether you visit a Christmas tree farm or a retail tree lot,‘ said Gary McDowell, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development director. “You not only get a fresh, fragrant, beautiful tree as the centerpiece of your holiday decorations, but at many locations you also get the experience a variety of activities like hayrides or sleigh rides, petting farms, visits with Santa and more.‘
Michigan ranks third in the nation for the number of Christmas trees harvested, supplying about 2 million fresh trees — with an annual net value of $30-40 million — to the national market each year. There are more than 560 Christmas tree farms on a combined 37,000 acres in Michigan, ranging from large wholesale farms, to choose and cut farms, to small farms with a few acres selling pre-cut trees. Missaukee and Wexford counties rank among the top five tree-producing counties in Michigan.
“The Friday right after Thanksgiving is the unofficial start of Michigan’s Christmas tree season and most farms are open through Christmas Eve,‘ said McDowell. “I invite you to celebrate the season and to make a fresh, fragrant, farm-grown Michigan Christmas tree part of your holiday traditions. Thank you for supporting our local farmers and agricultural communities.‘
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
