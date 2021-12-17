LAKE CITY — With the Christmas holiday a week away, many local Christmas tree farms are seeing solid sales numbers this season.
“Each year, we see around 50 extra customers that will come in, so it usually stays at a pretty steady pace,” Stephen Maciborski, manager of Dutchman’s choose-n-cut operation, said. “We serve from about 1,200 to 1,600 customers a year.”
Since 1972, Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton has worked tirelessly to provide hundreds of Christmas trees to people in Michigan and across the country. Last year, Maciborski said they saw a steady increase in their sales numbers as more people came out to cut down their own trees.
That steady traffic carried over to this season, as old and new customers came in for trees. With Thanksgiving weekend being their busiest time, Maciborski said they had their largest turnout yet, with around 550 people coming in this season.
“That was really impressive for us,” Maciborski said. “And then throughout the next weekend, which is also quite busy for us, we kept it up and had around 50 to 75 extra customers again. So really quite an increase, especially in this year.”
Traffic at Dutchman increased so much, Maciborski said they had to expand their parking lot to accommodate everyone.
“We expanded our parking lot due to the amount of visitors last year,” Maciborski said. “We had people parking on the sides of roads in areas that we didn’t really allow for parking so we were forced to make a larger parking lot.”
In McBain, Jamie Helsel of Jamie Helsel Tree Farms said his farm did well last year and sold a lot of trees to new customers through their choose-and-cut operation. This year Helsel said sales were good once again as they also brought in new and returning customers.
“Sales were right where we expected them to be,” Helsel said.
Up in Lake City, Ron Watson, owner of Watson Tree Farms, said they had a terrific season. Since 1948, the farm has developed from a small wholesale farm to a full-scale, 1,000 plus acre Christmas tree farm. As with other local farms, Watson said they saw a solid increase in their numbers.
“We were up in sales by 30%, which meet our expectations,” Watson said.
Many of the farmers attributed the increase to more people wanting to get out of their houses and experience an outdoor activity during the holiday season.
“I really think that Christmas is such a festive season that people are looking to experience something new,” Maciborski said. “I think with all these people coming through, especially last year, getting out and having that experience to cut down the tree and really enjoying it and tell their friends.”
Due to the amount of time it takes to grow a tree and the increased demand, Watson said he believes that also drove in more traffic.
As for the Christmas tree industry itself, many growers said they believe it plays an important role in the local economy.
“I think it’s very important as it brings lots of income to northern Michigan,” Helsel said.
For Maciborski, with the industry playing a role in his family’s life for generations, the industry is part of the heritage of northern Michigan.
“When I’m driving and going through all these different states and towns, you come back to Michigan and you really just see the trees and the hardwoods and the Evergreens,” Maciborski said. “This is the land of Christmas trees, and I think that it’s a heritage that we should strive to maintain and a tradition that people should strive to cherish.”
As the traffic slows down and the holiday season approaches its final weeks, many growers were pleased with this year’s turnout and looked forward to next year.
“Next year is going to be a good year,” Watson said.
